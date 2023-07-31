Baldur’s Gate 3 fans already smitten by new villain: “I can fix her”

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs just revealed a new antagonist set to impede the players and fans are unable to contain their thirst.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developers Larian Studios and their fans are a special breed of deviants it seems. We’re already familiar with bear-sexgate but we weren’t prepared for the rise of the mommy kink.

A recently announced villain for the massive RPG has had fans come out in droves requesting that she step on them.

Larian Studios introduced players to Orin the Red via a short video featuring her voice and mo-cap actor Maggie Robertson. Users in the comments fell immediately in love with Orin with hundreds making the same claim: “I can fix her.”

Maggie Robertson’s most famous portrayal is of course Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu. It would appear she has been typecast for roles as tall, domineering psychopaths the internet can’t help but have a crush on.

Robertson looks to have put a great deal of care into her performance and despite her villainous nature, Orin oozes charisma. Robertson describes her character initially as “affectionately unhinged”.

The character is a devious shapeshifter who’s set to cause all kinds of trouble for players in Baldur’s Gate 3. “You don’t know when she’s going to pop up, you don’t know in what form she’s going to be,” explained Robertson.

In between various declarations of love and promises of undying devotion to Orin, fans in the comments poured heapings of praise on Robertson’s performance. “She deserves to be up there with the other great voice actors,” one user said. “So glad you brought her on board Larian.”

Larian took notice of the fans’ reaction to Orin and tried to temper their feelings for her in a Tweet. “No, you can’t fix her,” they said before baiting players to try.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is just days away from launch and people can’t seem to contain their excitement. We’ve got build guides, game tips, and stories to tide you over in the meantime.

