Baldur’s Gate 3 players devastated they can’t romance this beloved companion

Plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 players think Larian missed a trick by not allowing one key companion the chance for romance with Tav – but not all fans agree.

Romance is a key aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3. Sure, the characters may have a life-altering Mind Flayer tadpole in their brain that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear at any moment, and the fate of Baldur’s Gate lies in their hands, but there’s always time for a bit of love.

For many, romance wouldn’t be as important, if the companions weren’t so lovable. After all, how can you not be won over by Astarion’s amazing hair, Shadowheart’s hilarious personality, and Karlach’s, well, everything? However, one key companion cannot be romanced, and many players think Larian missed out on a key opportunity.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players think one key companion should have been romanceable

Sharing their frustration on Reddit, one user asked: “Why can I not romance Jaheira? Bro she is a total gilf and I can’t romance her at all. Truly saddening.”

Jaheira is a classic companion from the previous Baldur’s Gate games and has been beloved throughout the franchise. However, in Baldur’s Gate 2, after the loss of her husband, you could romance the popular half-elf, leaving many wondering why they can’t do so in this game.

While the poster was convinced it should have been added, the comments were split. One user explained how they “wanted the same thing” using her “great sense of humor and conviction” as her main lovable qualities.

“I was also disappointed because I like her the most. She’s got such attitude and confidence but isn’t naive like Karlach can be sometimes” highlighted another user, finding Jaheira to be one of the more wise and mature companions.

However, with her being a little more mature and wise, many didn’t see her as a romanceable companion: “She is one of my favorites, although I prefer her as a best friend sorta figure. She literally reminds me of my older sister with whom I’m really close, but would therefore find it weird to romance.”

Interestingly, one user explained how “Swen said in an interview that they talked about it but ultimately it was something they decided not to do because the game’s content was already expanding out of control.” This interview took place with IGN, where Swen highlighted that they simply “ran out of time.”

While some are certainly eager to fall in love with Jaheira, it’s clear others think she’s perfect just as she is – and who knows, with all the patches and additions to the game, Baldur’s Gate 3 players may eventually get a date with this badass half-elf.