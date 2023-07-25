Baldur’s Gate 3’s infamous bear sex scene was planned by real intimacy coordinator

Intimacy coordinators in movies and TV are nothing new but Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3 appears to be an early adopter in the video game space. The game’s actors detailed how the studio adopted the practice to help with its many romance scenes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is massive in terms of scope and part of that is thanks to the plethora of potential relationships players can form with its characters. For many of these, the payoff is romantic entanglement, usually with a physical component.

Article continues after ad

Yes, the game has 17,000 potential endings but arguably the most important endings lie at the end of the romance paths. We probably don’t need to remind you that one of these involves copulation with a Druid who shapeshifts into a bear from all the excitement.

According to a BBC interview with some of the game’s cast, Larian Studios employed an intimacy coordinator to help them while performing sex scenes. Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the first video games to ever do so.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios The Ilithid sees what’s in your mind… so many… bears.

Intimacy coordinators are commonly found on the sets of movies or television shows overseeing, well, intimacy. They help facilitate scenes involving excessive physical contact and simulated sex acts.

Their role is to ensure actors in these scenes are comfortable with what is required of them and do not feel coerced into anything they don’t consent to. Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor Jennifer English who plays Shadowheart says they did a fantastic job.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I never felt ‘yuck’ in a recording session at all,” English told the BBC. “ And I’ve got quite a low ‘yuck’ threshold.”

Article continues after ad

Devora Wilde who plays Githyanki warrior Lae’zel whose “yuck threshold” is a little lower commended the idea. According to the interviewer she was “pleased game developer Larian employed specially trained intimacy co-ordinators to make sure actors feel comfortable during romantic scenes.”

Larian Studios The ‘shared arrangement’ with Lae’zel and Shadowheart is a coveted prize amongst early access players.

Both actors made a point that Larian never went too far with the more physical side of the game’s romances. This includes the bear scene which Wilde thought was a riot. “It just shows you how crazy in the best possible way this game is,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

Those of you hoping to make the most of Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance paths should check out our detailed guide for tips. Do so being secure in the fact that all parties involved were comfortable and consenting.