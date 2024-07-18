Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase is surprisingly thirsty for water monsters

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are spoiled for choice when it comes to romance, but there’s one surprising monster type that they’re lusting after – to the point that Larian responded to their desire.

Along with most of the party members, Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you romance all kinds of creatures. This includes a squid-headed Mind Flayer, Drow elf twins, and evil Devils from the Nine Hells. Let’s not forget that you can even romance a Druid in bear form.

Article continues after ad

But what about the rest of the entries in the D&D Monster Manual? The thirst of the fanbase knows no bounds, as pointed out on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, referring to an incident when the official Larian Twitter/X account responded to a request to romance a Water Elemental.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are thirsty for the Water Elementals

“Water elementals make the best thirst traps,” one user joked, while another said, “The way Larian responded hilariously highlights the absurdity of it, but at the same time, they have only themselves to blame for it lmao.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“All fanbases are horny, because they are made up of people. I mean, rule 34 is a thing for a reason, thanks to thirsty humans,” one user summarized, “And the more popular the game, the higher change you’re going to get people posting things like that – just out of sheer probability due to a large fanbase.”

One Pokemon player decided to burn all of our brains with a single comment. “It’s the Vaporeon thing all over again.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the kinds of comments you’d expect were made. “Just add jello powder and you got yourself a slime gf,” one user wrote, while another personally (hopefully) joked, “Drown me daddy.”

D&D beat Baldur’s Gate 3 in the Elemental romance department

WOTC D&D characters have been romancing elementals for years

Baldur’s Gate 3 might seem like it has far more risque content than D&D, but in this case, the tabletop game has already beaten Larian at its own game.

See, in D&D, it’s somehow possible for humans to breed with all four elementals. We know this because there’s a half-elemental race in the older editions with some pretty OP powers, while the current edition has the Genasi, which are connected to the elemental planes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

(How someone breeds with an Earth or Fire Elemental is probably best left to the imagination or never thought about at all.)

Poor Larian Studios created a monster with its fanbase and it will be dealing with comments about dating creatures for years to come. But at least the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 modding tools should give people the tools to romance a giant blob of water.