How to upgrade your weapon in the Stellar Blade demo

Are you looking to upgrade your weapon in the Stellar Blade demo? Here is how you can do it and deal more damage to enemies.

Stellar Blade’s demo which was released on March 29, 2024, provided a close look into its combat. It became clear from the initial impressions that the game will be challenging and you need to upgrade your gear constantly to stay on level terms with your enemies.

One of the core elements of your gear is your weapon, the Blood Edge. You cannot craft new weapons in the Stellar Blade demo, but you can upgrade the one you have by enhancing its attack power in the game. There might be more customization options, but that was not available in the demo.

Here is what you need to know about enhancing attack power in the Stellar Blade demo.

Stellar Blade demo: How to upgrade your weapon

Upgrading your weapon in the Stellar Blade demo requires an item called the Weapon Core. You can use it in major Supply Camps to upgrade your weapon just by holding “X” on your PlayStation 5 controller. However, the part that you need to worry about is getting access to the Weapon Core.

As of the demo, you receive the Weapon Core very early. Once you reach the first Legion Camp in Eidos 7th Silent Street, after defeating the tutorial boss, you will notice this item in your inventory. However, you can use it only after you reach the Supply Camp.

It is tough to point out what you need to do to get Weapon Core. The demo does not provide any option to test this, but it is possible you get them after defeating bosses. However, the exact means of getting access to a Weapon Core will be updated once the full game launches on April 26, 2024.

