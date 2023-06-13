Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta to come in summer 2023

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the mobile title set in ancient China will soon be playable for fans thanks to its upcoming Closed Beta.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade may not have a fully confirmed name as of yet, but soon certain dedicated fans will be able to explore ancient China and get a taste of the upcoming journey through the city of Xianyang thanks to the game’s upcoming Closed Beta.

Developed by Level Infinite, Codename Jade has already had a technical Alpha which was overwhelemed with positive feedback. Now, after more development and meticulous design, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade now has an upcoming Closed Beta, brining a tase of whats to come to a select few diehard fans.

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade boasts a truely authentic mobile game

Ubisoft Explore the beauty of China through Codename Jade.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is a free mobile game featuring all the beloved aspects of its predesessors from creative parkour to thrilling battles done your way, whether they have a focus on stealth or all out battle.

These elements are all embedded into the beauty of ancient China in which you’re able to explore the prestigious dynasties, defend the legendary Great Wall and uncover the secrets of the mysterious terracotta warriors, all inside the beautiful city of Xianyang and much further.

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is priding itelf on it’s seemeles introduciton to mobile, keeping the controls and gameplay much like the title many Assassin’s Creed fans know and love – but it’s also introducing somehting new, the ability to customise your own assassin. Making your Assassin your own introduces a brand new element of personal touch and allows the title to stand out a little more than it already does – and soon players can experience all that for themselves thanks to the upcoming Closed Beta.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to sign up to the Assassin’s Creed Jade Closed Beta

The sign-up for the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta is available from of June 12, 2023, but the Closed Beta is yet to have a release date.

Article continues after ad

When a release date is announced we will be updating this so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, make sure you sign up for the Beta here.