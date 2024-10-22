Assassin’s Creed Shadows Early Access cancelled by devs amid delays

Ubisoft has scrapped Assassin’s Creed Shadows Early Access amid massive delays and changes.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was initially scheduled to be released on November 15, 2024, but it has now been delayed until February 14, 2025.

Despite being pushed back a few months, fans of the franchise are still eager to dive into the new Japanese-inspired Assassin’s Creed experience, which will feature two playable characters and include a new world for players to explore.

In addition to the game’s delay, Ubisoft recently confirmed that those who have pre-ordered the Collectors edition can no longer access the game early.

As revealed by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft confirmed that early access had been cancelled during a Discord Q&A session. As a result, the price of Assassin’s Creed Shadows collector’s edition will be reduced from USD $280 to USD $230.

While everything else in the collector’s edition is still set to be included, this is subject to change and, as Insider Gaming reports, may “be inspired by the issues Ubisoft has had thus far maintaining historical accuracy and cultural representation.”

When Ubisoft announced they would be delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows, their reasoning was that they wanted to “provide additional time to further polish the title”.

Since then, the devs have been met with major backlash, with rumors circulating online that Yasuke, one of the game’s playable characters, could be getting axed.

However, as we reported at the beginning of October 2024, this does not appear to be true.

Alongside concerns regarding the accuracy of Assassin’s Creed Shadow, the recent reveal that Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to the beloved 2020 title Ghost of Tsushima, will also be released in 2025.

Given that Shadows and Ghost of Yotei occur during similar periods, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now have its work cut out due to directly competing with the other title.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on February 14, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.