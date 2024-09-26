Ghost of Yotei could spell the end of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

During Sony’s State of Play livestream on September 24, the highly anticipated Ghost of Yotei was announced to incredible fanfare. However, it may have just assassinated one game before it was released.

There’s nothing wrong with a series of games sharing a similar setting. The likes of Sekiro, Ghost of Tsushima, and Rise of the Ronin all take place in a time when samurai wandered the lands of Japan. Fortunately, each of these games has its own merits that help set itself apart from its competitors.

Article continues after ad

However, after Ghost of Yotei was revealed, one thing has become clear, this new release could spell disaster for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

A deadly dream come true

Ubisoft

Now, I love Assassin’s Creed, it’s one of my favorite franchises, and since diving into Odyssey I’ve been desperate for a Feudal Japan setting, just like 90% of the fandom. So, when it was announced during the (was it state of play?), all those dreams came true.

Article continues after ad

However, like many, I remained skeptical. After all, Shadows needs to remain true to the stealthy gameplay Assassin’s Creed is known for, while still doing justice to one of the most beautiful parts of the world.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, from recent previews, trailers, and gameplay breakdowns my skepticism has somewhat subsided. The weather designs and gameplay ramifications look innovative, the world looks gritty yet calming, and the characters seem to be providing all the aspects of stealth and brute strength fans are looking for. And that’s without mentioning the Sim’s style base building, which is perfect for a cozy Sims lover like me.

However, with less than two months until the game dives into the haystack that is our games library, Shadows now faces a fearsome battle with Ghost of Yotei – a new sequel from the makers of Ghost of Tsushima.

Article continues after ad

Only space for one Samurai game

As much as Assassin’s Creed holds a large place in my heart, there’s just no denying that the hype for Ghost of Yotei is much higher than Shadows could ever hope for.

Article continues after ad

After all, Ghost of Tsushima set the standards for the feudal Japan setting and retains its position as one of the best action-adventure games. As such, this high praise has transformed into insurmountable hype for its long-awaited sequel. In fact, there’s so much excitement, that Shadows is already on the way to being forgotten.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, fans are faced with two potentially amazing games, set in the same region, that happen just 25 years apart. Sure, different tales can be spun in the same era, but it’s hard to ignore how similar these two titles are going to play, especially if they’re in the same time period.

Thankfully, Yotei is a little further away from central Japan, and is on a separate island (Hokkaido), but if the time period is so close together, then what’s separating Shadows from Ghost of Yotei? Both have a female protagonist, both place the player into the shoes of a samurai, both deal with stealth and face-to-face combat, and both are set in the same country at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given that, it becomes hard to compare that actual gameplay, aside from what we’ve seen through Ghost of Tsushima and previous AC games. We really can’t compare Mirage, Valhalla, and Origins to the sleek combat of Tsushima.

A delay could be self-destruction

Ubisoft

Now Shadows has been delayed. Not only do you have some uncannily similar games releasing, but you also now have them both coming out a few months from each other.

Ghost of Yotei is set to be released in 2025, and thanks to its trailer, we can surmise that it’s pretty far along in its development. We also know Assassin’s Creed Shadows is also nearing the end of its production, despite its new release on February 14, 2025.

Article continues after ad

As such, there’s certainly a possibility that both titles will be released within a few months of each other, making them fierce competitors, to which comparison is guaranteed.

Releasing two AAA titles set within the same country and period could force one to be left in the shadow of the other, and it’s hard to see a world where the one that comes out on top is Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.