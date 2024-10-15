XDefiant reportedly shutting down after Season 4

XDefiant hasn’t been flawless out of the gate, but Ubisoft is committed to its long-term potential.

XDefiant, once billed as a potential Call of Duty killer and genre behemoth, may be about to head into its final days, as Ubisoft reportedly plans to shut the game down after only four seasons.

In a post on Twitter/X, renowned leaker Shaun Weber posted a categorical tweet stating that the game is “already dead.”

The tweet details internal processes at Ubisoft that could serve as a last throw of the dice for the beleaguered game. Weber details how the research team has called in the play testers for an “in-house test session,” to provide additional feedback. They then conclude by saying that, if they can’t get enough players, Season 4 will be the last.

In the run-up to launch, the game’s stripped-back approach to mechanics appealed to many, in a world of high-octane and complex battle royales like Apex Legends. Initially, it seemed as though it had been successful in capitalizing on that momentum, as Ubisoft ticked off player counts up beyond 12 million.

Unfortunately for the developer, player retention has been a major issue and the game has dropped out of the top 10 in weekly charts across all platforms. As a result, Weber has claimed that Ubisoft will end support for the game after Season 4, if they are unable to generate any more players.

With the game in its second season, there is some time to turn this around. A report from Insider Gaming back in August initially claimed that the game only had until Season 3 to reverse its fortunes, so at the very least this would be an extension of that proposed timeline.

For now, at least, the developer is continuing to actively work on the game, rolling out fixes in response to fan issues. The latest set of changes emerged on October 8, addressing significant problems with movement, combat, and unintended interactions.

After several high profile disappointments at Ubisoft, including the spectacular difficulties of pirate sim Skull and Bones, the developer will be keen to steady the ship with the release of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.