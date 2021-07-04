Who is Seer in Apex Legends? Leaked Season 10 Legend: Abilities, skins

With Season 9 of Apex Legends coming to a close, it’s time to look forward to the tenth season, and who might potentially be the new legend joining the roster. Right now, signs point to a mysterious character called ‘Seer’ – here’s everything we know about them so far.

Season 10 is expected to start on August 3, when the current battle pass for Season 9 expires. A tenth season means Apex will introduce its 18th Legend – but who will it be?

There have been numerous leaks and clues about unreleased Legends in Apex, although it’s believed that many of the previously leaked characters have either been scrapped or changed dramatically.

However, there are some big clues about who the next Legend will be, thanks to leaked voice lines, skins and more.

Who is Seer?

Currently, the name we have for this character is Seer. This could be a codename, but data miners believe this will be the final name for the character. Valkyrie was known as “Valk” in the game files, for example.

Voice lines from other Legends about the new characters mention that it is a male, he is cursed, and possible made of moths. Caustic hints that his abilities will be about ‘misdirection.’

Loba says “new guy has a sense of style”

Crypto says “this one spends too much time in the shadows”

Caustic says “subterfuge and misdirection, tools of the coward”

Wattson says “his mother was a moon, and his father, a moth”

Revenant says “another skinbag, at least I hear this one’s cursed”

Rampart says “my boy’s coming, game’s ready to be kicked up a notch”

Pathfinder says “hello swarm of new friends”

Bangalore says “they say the new guy can assemble shotguns faster than I can”

Lifeline says “I hear this guy’s made of moths”

An African Legend?

It’s also believed that Seer will be African. This is because one of the names for a Seer skin in the game files is ‘Afrofuturism’, which is a type of modern style which mixes African dress with technology, popularized in the Black Panther movies and comics.

Made of Moths?

Voice lines also reference that Seer is made of moths. This would line up with the Moth graffiti that was spotted on the wall during the Season 9 Arenas teaser. This moth is believed to be Seer’s logo.

What are Seer’s abilities in Apex Legends?

Unlike previous Legend leaks, we don’t have any leaks about what Seer’s abilities will be. However, Caustic does mention ‘subterfuge and misdirection.’

Data miner GarretLeaks has revealed the logos for Seer’s abilities though, which look like this:

However, data miners believe that Seer is another name for ‘Pariah’ – another leaked Legend name.

Although these abilities may be changed or scrapped now, these were the leaked abilities for Pariah:

Passive: Aplomb Training – Pariah can see enemy health bars. Pariah is also immune to stunning effects and SDM steam.

Aplomb Training – Pariah can see enemy health bars. Pariah is also immune to stunning effects and SDM steam. Tactical: Sonar Grenade – Throw a sonar grenade revealing enemies in its area of effect. Grenade lasts for 15 seconds.

Sonar Grenade – Throw a sonar grenade revealing enemies in its area of effect. Grenade lasts for 15 seconds. Ultimate: Sacrificial Romantic – Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move. Steam causes burn damage directly to health.

Season 10 Legend teasers

As always, you can expect that the developers will begin to tease the new character as Season 9 wraps up.

Again, according to GarretLeaks, the first of these teasers will take place on July 17. So, check back then to see what clues Respawn drops for us.