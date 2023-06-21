ImperialHal doubles down on Seer being “OP” in Apex Legends & worries for ALGS

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has doubled down on his belief that Seer hasn’t actually been nerfed in Apex Legends and is still “OP” in competitive play.

Over the last few years, Apex Legends has had its fair share of broken characters. It typically happens when a new season rolls around and Respawn Entertainment added a new legend to the roster while also handing out some changes to the pre-existing ones.

Since being introduced in Season 10, Seer has always been an interesting legend. He’s been a key part of the scan meta in casual and competitive play, and has been on the receiving end of some big changes from Respawn.

The Recon legend was hit with another set of nerfs in the recent Dressed to Kill event update. However, ImperialHal stated that the changes were more like a buff and that Seer was still as dominant as ever.

ImperialHal believes Seer is still too “OP” in Apex Legends

Well, the TSM star is sticking to his guns and believes that the legend is still “OP” despite the changes, and could become a problem when the ALGS returns to LAN before long.

“How would I describe Seer now? F*cking OP bro,” Hal said during a recent stream after doing some further testing on the legend. “Yeah, the Seer is definitely stronger than before, 100%. You literally cannot dodge a Q. The Q is instant and you get silenced for 10 seconds.

“You have a guaranteed 10-second silence on at least one player every fight and two-and-a-half seconds slow that is f*cking insane. You cannot move. You literally just die so fast. I just wonder if they’re gonna do anything about it before LAN or not. I wonder if they’re able to do anything regarding Seer because if they do, it would be way too late, no?”

The Seer change isn’t the only thing that has gotten Hal’s attention from the latest update. He’s also called Horizon’s heirloom “mid” and said that Nemesis is “basically the same” since its change.

It remains to be seen if Respawn will make any further changes before long, but as it says, it might be too late on the competitive side of things.