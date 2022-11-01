First look at Seer Heirloom leaked for Apex Legends Season 15

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 is here, and with it has come a wave of datamined skins that are coming soon. Among them is the next heirloom, and it belongs to Seer.

Seer has been a controversial Legend since he was released in August of 2021. He was incredibly strong on release, and has received a hefty list of nerfs since his arrival.

However, that hasn’t kept players from locking in Seer. His pick rate was 4% at the end of Season 14, which is nothing to scoff at in comparison to a legend like Crypto who had a 1.3% pick rate. And those who still play Seer have something in store for them later in Season 15: an heirloom.

A new heirloom was speculated upon due to some datamining before the new season kicked off. And now, thanks to some leaks, we know that it’s likely we’ll get both a Prestige Wraith skin and a Seer heirloom during Season 15.

Seer gets an heirloom in Apex Legends Season 15

Apex Legends’ developers have been gradually working their way through the full Legend list and giving everyone an heirloom. However, they haven’t been going in the exact order of release date.

Valkyrie’s heirloom came in Season 13, while Loba’s came out in Season 14, for instance. Heirlooms aren’t being released in order of Legend release date, so it’s always a surprise when the character who’s receiving an heirloom gets announced.

As indicated by early leaks, Seer’s heirloom would is indeed a sickle. Although it doesn’t have the silhouette a traditional sickle would have, it still has a long, curved blade with a short handle.

At the time of writing, we’ve yet to see any of Seer’s unique inspect animations, nor what his melee attacks with the sickle will look like.

With Season 15 being one of the longest in Apex Legends history, it’s fair to expect that we’ll see both Seer’s heirloom and the Prestige Wraith skin before Season 16 arrives in February 2023.