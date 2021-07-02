When is Apex Legends Season 10? Season 9 end date

Apex Legends Season 9 is in full swing, but it’s never too soon to look ahead at what’s coming next. Here’s everything we know about when Legacy will wrap up, and when Season 10 will begin.

While Season 9 certainly provided fans with plenty of new content to sink their teeth into, including Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow, and the fast-paced Arenas game mode, all seasons come to an end eventually.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wonder about when Season 10 drops, because we have all the info on when things will kick off right here.

When is Apex Legends Season 10?

Apex Legends Season 9, dubbed ‘Legacy,’ launched on May 4, 2021. Now that the new season and Battle Pass are out, we know for sure when it will end, and when Season 10 could begin.

According to Legacy’s Battle Pass, Season 9 will end on August 3, 2021, and from how Respawn has handled new blocks of Apex content in the past, it’s pretty safe to assume Season 10 will start on that day or soon after.

What’s coming in the Apex Legends Season 10 update?

It’s always difficult to predict what Respawn has planned for an upcoming update, but there have been a series of leaks.

These include a set of voice lines that were datamined from the game files revealing some clues about an unreleased Legend.

On top of this, images of a brand new Arenas map called ‘Overflow’ were found, but none of this content is necessarily guaranteed to release in Season 10.

It’s possible Respawn is holding onto it until a later season, and still have plenty of surprises up their sleeves for August.

For now, that’s all the information we have on Apex Legends Season 10 update. We’ll be sure to update this piece with any new information or leaks as soon as they become available.