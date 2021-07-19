New Apex Legends weapon Ramage LMG coming in Season 10: Emergence

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’ve got an all-new LMG coming in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence, and it’s known as the Rampage LMG.

Ever since Apex Legends first launched over two years ago, Respawn have been added new content on a regular basis – be it through their major new season updates, or the Collection Events.

Aside from new maps, legends, and cosmetics, the biggest thing that players look for is a possible new weapon to really shake up the battle royale’s ever-changing meta.

In Season 9, Respawn dropped the long-awaited Bow into the weapon pool, and in Season 10, they’re bringing another long-awaited addition to the party.

The new weapon come in the form of an LMG, and as you might expect, it’s got Rampart’s fingerprints all over it.

It’s not the long-awaited ‘Dragon’ LMG though, as Respawn have confirmed that this will be called the Rampage LMG.

“Meet Rampart’s newest invention, the Rampage LMG, with a surprising source of firepower,” the teaser description reads. That surprising source of firepower might be the previously leaked explosive ammo type, but that’s unconfirmed as of now.

While the weapon’s arrival to the game may be confirmed, we don’t have any details about its stats or any other surprises that it might have.

With it being a new weapon, it’s likely to start out life as ground loot rather than being in Supply Drops, but we’ll know more when Respawn starts dishing out more information about Season 10 in the near future.