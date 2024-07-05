ImperialHal blasts “useless” character that used to be meta in Apex Legends

Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen believes Seer is “useless” in Season 21, as he is unlikely to use the Recon legend moving forward.

Whenever a new season for Apex Legends comes around, it not only affects casual and ranked players, but it also has a massive knock-on for the competitive side of the game as well.

Given his standing as a two-time ALGS MVP, ImpeiralHal is the loudest voice that the pro scene has, and the Falcons Esports star isn’t afraid of pointing out when he thinks something is us.

He’s recently called the battle royale’s obsession with nerfing characters “boring” and would like to see “OP” legends make a return. Another character he’d like to see changed seems to be Seer too, as he claimed that the Recon legend is “pointless” right now.

Article continues after ad

“Seer is absolutely f*cking boring and useless in Ranked. I don’t even want to play Seer in comp either, that character is f*cking useless,” Hal said during his July 2 stream.

Article continues after ad

“The character is only good for his ult. The Q is actually useless. The issue with the Q is that everything that is revolving around the Q, like the silence and wall hacks, everything is like two seconds. The time of it is so short, the fact is you can’t capitalize on it anyway.

“The wall hack is shorter than the silence, I’m pretty sure, and then the silence is too short to play off of it anyway. You don’t get silenced long enough to do anything.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 0:40

Hal wasn’t finished there as he further called the tactical “pointless” and that playing as Seer is “slow” as a whole. “Seer is only useful because of the Ult. The Seer passive is good, I just wish it wasn’t so fucking slow for me to use,” he added.

The Falcons Esports star had earlier pointed to Seer being a key part of the meta, but it seems like he won’t be playing him.

Article continues after ad

Hal has flirted with the idea of running Catalyst, so that might be his main for this season.