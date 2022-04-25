Apex Legends Season 13 Ranked Reloaded: Major Ranked mode changes

The Apex Legends Ranked system will be overhauled during the forthcoming Season 13. Here is everything we know about the upcoming changes.

The Ranked system was introduced way back in Season 2 of Apex Legends. As the Apex community’s competitive hub, Ranked became the true test of who was the cream of the crop within Respawn Entertainment‘s battle royale.

But as the game mode soared in popularity among the player base, so did the number of complaints lobbied against it.

Respawn will hope to address some of these criticisms head-on with the forthcoming Season 13 Ranked rework. Here is everything we know so far about imminent changes.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Season 13 Ranked Reloaded

Posted to their official website, Respawn Entertainment gave a hint at what fans can expect in Apex Legend’s Season 13 Ranked system.

Vaguely describing the new competitive ladder, the blurb reads: “Rise and fall through the Ranks together in a reworked Ranked system that rewards teamwork and skill.”

Read More: Apex Legends Season 13 adds Spectres from Titanfall to Storm Point

This little bit of detail doesn’t provide us with enough information to make an educated assumption but, based on the language “rise and fall” it could mean rank demotion will finally be added to Apex. Currently, you can only derank within the tiers of each rank, but never fall back to previous rank (e.g. gold to silver).

Advertisement

Fans of the battle royale-based shooter have been asking the devs to add a deranking system, as well as a reduction of the importance of placement, and to make kills and assists more important.

As the ranking system was introduced in Season 2, these complaints have been building amongst the community for a couple of years now, and it would be great to see Respawn Entertainment answer the needs of its player base in Season 13.

Apex dev ‘Pav’ said big things were coming in the Ranked update.

Excited to see what everyone thinks of the new ranked system. Big things coming 🔥 https://t.co/ZaoKc83IvU — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) April 25, 2022

While the information surrounding Season 13’s Ranked reworking is scarce at the moment, it’ll be interesting to see what is changed, what stays the same, and how it impacts the competitive mode.

Advertisement

We’ll be sure to update this information as more information is shared about Ranked Reloaded in Season 13.