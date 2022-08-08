All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 14 update: Valkyrie, Newcastle, more

The Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted update brought a slew of balance changes for the game’s cast of characters. Here’s every buff and nerf for Legends in Season 14.

Respawn Entertainment had their hands full implementing meaningful changes in Season 14 that will see everything from quality of life improvements for various abilities to altering how some tacticals interact with everyone else.

The Hunted update brought a fair amount of changes – and a battle pass – that’s sure to make some players happy, namely those who play certain Legends like Mirage, Mad Maggie, and Newcastle.

A ton of Legends like Mirage were given big buff changes in the Season 14 update patch notes.

Take a look at all the Apex Legends Season 14 patch notes for Legends buffs and nerfs down below, courtesy of Respawn.

Valkyrie

VTOL Jets