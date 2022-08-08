All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 14 update: Valkyrie, Newcastle, more

The Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted update brought a slew of balance changes for the game’s cast of characters. Here’s every buff and nerf for Legends in Season 14.
Respawn Entertainment had their hands full implementing meaningful changes in Season 14 that will see everything from quality of life improvements for various abilities to altering how some tacticals interact with everyone else.
The Hunted update brought a fair amount of changes – and a battle pass – that’s sure to make some players happy, namely those who play certain Legends like Mirage, Mad Maggie, and Newcastle.
Take a look at all the Apex Legends Season 14 patch notes for Legends buffs and nerfs down below, courtesy of Respawn.
All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 14 update
Valkyrie
VTOL Jets
- Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%.
- Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%.
- Aerial boosting & strafing take a 20% debuff when hit by slowing effects.
- Added a third orange state to the fuel meter UI between green (>60%) and red (i>
- Aim/turn slow removed.
- Move slow duration decreased from 2.5s -> 2.0s.
- Reducing the explosion radius from 175 -> 125.
- Height reduction of 25%.
- Launch time reduced from 5.5s -> 5.0s. Coupled with the height reduction, players in Valk ult now travel upward at a slightly slower speed.
- Black Hole: Adjustments to N.E.W.T’s hitbox to make destroying it more reliable.
- Black Hole: N.E.W.T. takes 50% more damage from explosives.
- Improvements to Perimeter Security placement system.
- Increased move speed during revive by 25%.
- Reduced turn slow while reviving by 50%.
- Increased White Knockdown shield health from 150 -> 200.
- Increase Blue Knockdown shield health from 250 -> 300.
- Increased HP from 350 -> 500
- Doubled max movement speed.
- Added turn slow to electrical barrier effects and increased the severity of the slow effect to movement.
- Projectile Launch Speed doubled.
- Will travel twice as far while dropping the same amount of magnets.
- Duration increased from 5 sec → 10 sec.
- Magnet Spawn delay increased from 0.4 sec → 0.8 sec.
- Wrecking Ball will deal damage to enemy placeable objects: Black Market, Castle Walls, Exhibit, Death Totem, Mobile Shield, Black Hole, Amped Cover, and Gas Barrels. It will also destroy Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection.
- Fixed Wrecking Ball not blinding and slowing enemies.
- Now ignores friendly collision on Amped Cover placement (i.e. placing walls around teammates will feel more smooth).
- Fixed gas ramping bug where transitioning from friendly to enemy gas would initially damage for more than intended.
- Mirage Decoys will now be scanned by Valk when skydiving.
- Mirage Decoys will now be picked up by Seer’s Heart Seeker.
- Fixed a bug where Mirage Decoys were picked up by Seer’s Exhibit as AI and not players.
- Death Totem will now show a placement preview when activated instead of placing immediately.
Missile Swarm
Skyward Dive
Horizon
Wattson
Newcastle
Retrieve the Wounded:
Mobile Shield:
Castle Wall:
Mad Maggie
Riot Drill:
Wrecking Ball: