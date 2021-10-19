Apex Legends reveals first look at new Tropic Island map for Season 11

Respawn Entertainment has revealed the release date for the Apex Legends Season 11 trailer and also shared the first teasers for the new Tropic Island map that will debut alongside it.

The new season hype in Apex Legends is in full force and Respawn has marked the occasion with some surprise teasers across the internet. While they revealed earlier in October that the new season will be called Escape, there were very few official details about the game’s content until now.

Each of these postcard teasers was posted across different social media outlets, with each one carrying a new look at the next map and the type of content players can expect to see when it arrives.

Let’s take a look at each new piece of the pre-season puzzle.

Apex Legends Season 11 trailer release date

The most important detail here is that the trailer for the new season will debut on October 21, 2021 at 8 AM PST.

That announcement was accompanied by a quick video that shows Pathfinder enjoying some time in the sun, which seems to be the case for the rest of the teasers too.

We are going to paradise in Apex Legends Season 11 🌴 pic.twitter.com/qe0Q6HAhR1 — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) October 19, 2021

Apex Tropic Island map teasers

While there aren’t too many spicy details being uncovered yet, all reaffirm the theme of the season and might cue us into what kind of content to expect along with the new map.

Tune in on October 21, 8:00 AM PST for a glimpse of paradise in the Apex Legends: Escape launch trailer! 🌴: https://t.co/zj2l7EBvaY pic.twitter.com/uUSq97tdrf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 19, 2021

While the teasers on their own don’t give much to go off of, the inclusion of the Wingman and the dedication of only using Pathfinder in the postcards definitely raise some questions. There’s also still the mystery of the Parachute Pod that landed on Olympus during the last Collection event and how it might tie things together.

Could the competitors of the Apex Games be in for a season-long beach party this time around? We’ll update this page as more information rolls out in the coming days.