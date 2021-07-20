Apex Legends Season 10 World’s Edge map changes: Train Yard, Sorting Factory & more

World’s Edge is set for a big update in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence, with a few popular spots set to be overhauled in the new crop of map changes.

When Respawn Entertainment dropped a new season update for Apex Legends, it gives everyone a chance to reset, learn the new legend, pick up the new weapon, and start exploring map changes.

In Season 10: Emergence, the new legend has been confirmed as Seer, players will be able to use a new LMG in the form of the Rampage LMG, and World’s Edge looks set for a big shake-up, rather than getting a brand-new map.

The changes to battle royale’s second map have already been teased in-game with screens showing warning signs as well as rumbling being heard in the pre-game loading screens.

Train Yard

As we already know, the three biggest affected areas of World’s Edge are set to be Train Yard, Refinery, and Sorting Factory.

Train Yard, of course, has become renowned for fights taking place across different levels of height. You can easily be sat in one of the suspended pods above the yard and pick off enemies from below, and vice versa.

However, that appears to be coming to an end with the Train Yard resembling more of a scrapyard in the new Season 10 screenshot.

Sorting Factory

In terms of Sorting Factory, that’s another spot where players love to land for fights right off the bat.

Though, as leaker Shrugtal points out, the spot looks have pretty much submerged into lava and now features a tram system, seemingly to help players get across the lava pit quickly.

Refinery changes & more snow

As for Refinery, while the warning signs have pointed to its out-and-out destruction, there aren’t any screenshots of what it’s going to look like once the changes are implanted.

Yet, it seems like whatever takes its place, there will be more snowfall across the map, just like there is nearby Refinery. It is something that the devs have alluded to in the last few weeks.

Of course, while these are set to be the standout changes, there will likely be tweaks to other locations as well.

Once we know more, we’ll update this article so you can get a full picture of whats changed.