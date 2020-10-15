 Who is Horizon in Apex Legends? New Season 7 character abilities & lore - Dexerto
Who is Horizon in Apex Legends? New Season 7 character abilities & lore

Published: 15/Oct/2020 17:17

by Calum Patterson
Horizon in Apex legends abilities
Respawn Entertainment

With the latest teasers all-but-confirming Horizon as the new Legend joining the Apex Games (unless Respawn pull another Forge trick), it’s time to take a look at what she might bring to gameplay in Apex Legends, with her potential abilities and some background on her.

Unlike previous seasons, Respawn have largely managed to get ahead of the curve, and beat the leakers to revealing a new Legend. Although there were some data mined clues, generally most people found out about the new character through the in-game teaser.

On October 13, players were sent to the Firing Range, where Horizon greeted them and set a series of challenges. Once the challenges were complete, we finally got our first look at Horizon in-game, revealing her name and that she’ll be joining us in the Games.

There’s still no official confirmation on what her abilities will be, although data miners do have a pretty good idea based on game files found in Apex Legends.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Our first look at Horizon in-game in Apex Legends.

What are Horizon’s abilities?

It must be noted that these are still unconfirmed, and so everything about these abilities could change, including the names.

Thanks to data miner Shrugtal, here are the tentative abilities expected to be available with Horizon:

  • Passive: Soft Landing – Avoid fall stuns and gain some kind of buff when landing
  • Tactical: Repulsor/Gravity Lift – Displaces/Elevates players near point of contact (i.e. the Gravity Lift)
  • Ultimate: Black Hole – Sucks in and damages enemies

We’ve already seen the Gravity Lift in action of course – this was part of Horizon’s “Wee Experiment” challenges – so it makes sense for this to be an ability.

These abilities are verified by the banner trackers for Horizon, which will track hard landings avoided, teammates gravity lifted, and black hole damage done.

Horizon Lore

Beyond just her abilities though, who actually is Horizon? She doesn’t have a history from the Titanfall games (that we know of yet), so is still a bit of a mystery. Here’s what we do know: She’s Scottish, has red hair, and has a drone called Newt.

We see this drone in the teaser video, and it may be a similar prop in gameplay like Lifeline’s D.O.C, Crypto’s drone, or Wattson’s Pylon.

Horizon's drone in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s drone is called ‘Newt’ (or ‘Newtie’, as she calls it).

Data miner Biast12 also uncovered various animations for Horizon’s drone, which we should see in-game starting Season 7.

One, in particular, is labeled a ‘black hole finisher’ – so you can imagine what this might be for.

As for Horizon’s backstory, and why she’s joining the games, that is yet to be revealed. Expect trailers filled with lore to release in the build-up to Season 7.

Speaking of the new season, that’s scheduled to start on November 10, so there really isn’t long to wait to try out the new character. You can also pick up the Champion Edition when the new season starts, to unlock the new Legend and all the other post-launch characters too.

Apex Legends leaks reveal ‘Arena’ game mode finally on the way

Published: 15/Oct/2020 2:48 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 2:49

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn could finally be adding a new “Arena” game mode to Apex Legends as soon as Season 7, according to new datamined code added to the backend of the battle royale’s main menu in the recent Aftermarket update.

The datamined code in question details a new “Arena” mode, accessible through the Apex Legends main menu. These code strings, shared by Shrugtal on Oct. 13, seem to be linked to the battle royale’s playlist UI (user interface) in the loading lobby.

“Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the “Play” Menu for a new “Arena” mode,” Shrugtal confirmed.

Right now, the string for “arenas_mode” is set to “false,” suggesting at some point in the future that option will be flicked on. There’s also an “if(DEV)” string in there too; meaning playtesters may already have their hands on the new mode.

The question we’re left with in regards to the “Arena” mode is; what is it?

Shrugtal seems to offer up a few answers, which we here at Dexerto are inclined to agree with. If Apex Legends really is adding a ‘Team Deathmatch’ style playlist, it won’t be exactly like the Titanfall 2 playlists of old, we can assume.

Instead, it may be some variant of the new Flashpoint limited-time mode which debuted in the Aftermarket update.

Shrugtal theorized⁠—and we should mention these were just suggestions, not more leaks⁠—it could be a “smaller squads mode”. It may also have some “Flashpoint-style healing” thrown into the “Arena” mix as well, to replace respawn stations.

The new Apex Legends 'Flashpoint' mode could be a percussor to the "Arena" playlist.
Respawn Entertainment
Skulltown to return in “Arena” playlist?

If Apex Legends really is adding an “Arena” playlist in the next few seasons, the battle royale is going to, of course, need some smaller maps to host the game mode on.

One perfect option is Skulltown, which the developers have admitted they do want to bring back in one form or another. The tight street area would be perfect for a fast-paced, smaller squads-focused Arena game mode, if Respawn went that way.

Other good areas from across Kings Canyon and World’s Edge include Capitol City, which was destroyed in Season 4, or Apex’s ever-popular Sorting Factory. Slum Lakes, Market, The Train Yard, and more are also solid options for smaller maps.

Skull Town would make a perfect "Arena" map in Apex Legends.
Respawn Entertainment
Considering this leak is only a small main menu UI update, however, there’s no clues to what the potential “Arena” game mode may actually look like. Right now, we’ll have to wait and see!

As for when it could be released, that’s got a big question mark slapped on it, for now. It’s still in testing, so Season 7 is the earliest it could arrive. Season 8 may even be a more realistic prediction though, considering development time.

For now, sit tight Apex Legends fans; an “Arena” mode is finally on the way!