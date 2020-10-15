Who is Horizon in Apex Legends? New Season 7 character abilities & lore - Dexerto

With the latest teasers all-but-confirming Horizon as the new Legend joining the Apex Games (unless Respawn pull another Forge trick), it’s time to take a look at what she might bring to gameplay in Apex Legends, with her potential abilities and some background on her.

Unlike previous seasons, Respawn have largely managed to get ahead of the curve, and beat the leakers to revealing a new Legend. Although there were some data mined clues, generally most people found out about the new character through the in-game teaser.

On October 13, players were sent to the Firing Range, where Horizon greeted them and set a series of challenges. Once the challenges were complete, we finally got our first look at Horizon in-game, revealing her name and that she’ll be joining us in the Games.

There’s still no official confirmation on what her abilities will be, although data miners do have a pretty good idea based on game files found in Apex Legends.

What are Horizon’s abilities?

It must be noted that these are still unconfirmed, and so everything about these abilities could change, including the names.

Thanks to data miner Shrugtal, here are the tentative abilities expected to be available with Horizon:

Passive: Soft Landing – Avoid fall stuns and gain some kind of buff when landing

– Avoid fall stuns and gain some kind of buff when landing Tactical: Repulsor/Gravity Lift – Displaces/Elevates players near point of contact (i.e. the Gravity Lift)

– Displaces/Elevates players near point of contact (i.e. the Gravity Lift) Ultimate: Black Hole – Sucks in and damages enemies

We’ve already seen the Gravity Lift in action of course – this was part of Horizon’s “Wee Experiment” challenges – so it makes sense for this to be an ability.

These abilities are verified by the banner trackers for Horizon, which will track hard landings avoided, teammates gravity lifted, and black hole damage done.

Horizon's stat trackers are now being stored by the game, these are the three legend-specific "Rare" trackers that you can put on your Banner. * Hard Landings avoided

* Teammates gravity lifted

* Black Hole damage done pic.twitter.com/fdclU8rgUo — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 14, 2020

Horizon Lore

Beyond just her abilities though, who actually is Horizon? She doesn’t have a history from the Titanfall games (that we know of yet), so is still a bit of a mystery. Here’s what we do know: She’s Scottish, has red hair, and has a drone called Newt.

We see this drone in the teaser video, and it may be a similar prop in gameplay like Lifeline’s D.O.C, Crypto’s drone, or Wattson’s Pylon.

Data miner Biast12 also uncovered various animations for Horizon’s drone, which we should see in-game starting Season 7.

One, in particular, is labeled a ‘black hole finisher’ – so you can imagine what this might be for.

As for Horizon’s backstory, and why she’s joining the games, that is yet to be revealed. Expect trailers filled with lore to release in the build-up to Season 7.

Speaking of the new season, that’s scheduled to start on November 10, so there really isn’t long to wait to try out the new character. You can also pick up the Champion Edition when the new season starts, to unlock the new Legend and all the other post-launch characters too.