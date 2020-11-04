What's in Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass? All tiers & rewards - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have now confirmed what will be included in the Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass, including rewards, a new Wraith skin, and more.

The game developers have been hyping up the next major update for some time now, with Horizon being the new legend and a number of new outfits having been shown off in the gameplay trailer.

Coming as part of the next big patch will be a number of new features, all of which will be explained in this post.

It’s worth also noting that battle pass progression is changing in Season 7. You will now need to earn stars to progress, with 10 stars equalling 1 level. You can earn more stars by completing daily and weekly challenges.

Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass trailer

Respawn posted the trailer on November 4, revealing tons of items can be unlocked in our new journey to Olympus – the game’s new map.

Apex Legends Season 7 full rewards tiers list

Below is a full list of of rewards available for all tiers in the S7 Battle Pass, confirmed on the official website.

Tiers 1-10

Tiers 11-22

Tiers 23-33

Tiers 34-45

Tiers 46-58

Tiers 59-69

Tiers 70-80

Tiers 81-92

Tiers 93-110

Battle Pass skins and weapon wraps

The official web post for the Battle Pass says: “Immediately unlock the Legendary Prowler Polished Perfection when you pick up the Battle Pass, along with three new Legend skins!

Battle through the remaining 100 levels to earn the rest of the rewards including Legendary items like the High Class Wraith, Fast Fashion Octane, and the Reactive Cutting Edge R99.”

On top of that, there’s also new things to buy as part of the update. These can be seen below and well as the prices for each.

New sprays and skydive emotes

One of the more interesting changes to come this season is merely a cosmetic one, really, as the Season 7 patch will introduce new ways to spray and dive.

This was seen in the main Battle Pass trailer, though here’s a reminder of how it looks in-game for each.

Free rewards

As well as those tiers of rewards, new sprays, skins and skydive emotes will be a small set of free bonuses too. These include a new Wraith skin, five Apex Legends packs, and a Season 7 win tracker that can be used by all legends.

Apex Legends Season 7 kicks off on November 4, 2020 and if this Battle Pass is anything to go by – it’s going to be a good one!