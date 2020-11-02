 All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 7 update - Dexerto
Apex Legends

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 7 update

Published: 2/Nov/2020 23:04 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 23:36

by Albert Petrosyan
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

The Apex Legends Season 7 patch notes were released on November 2, and along with all the new content coming in Ascension, Respawn Entertainment have also made changes to five of the game’s guns, added the new Quickdraw Hop-Up, and switched up Supply Drops.

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Season 7, as Apex players will finally get to try out a brand new map for the first time in over a year, along with a new Legend, the game’s first-ever vehicle, and more.

However, almost as important as all the new content are the changes Respawn Entertainment implemented as well, especially when it comes to several of the important weapons. All of the details about these weapon tweaks can be found below.

Apex Legends Season 7 weapon buffs

L-STAR

L-STAR Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR has been considerably buffed for Apex Legends Season 7.

The L-STAR is one of three weapons that were given a boost in Season 7, as Respawn made three adjustments to Energy Machine Gun: a new recoil pattern, reduced venting time, and decreased time it takes to reduce heat.

  • LSTAR has a new recoil pattern that kicks horizontally at first and then settles into a relatively consistent upward recoil. Players who feather the trigger will be able to keep the LSTAR in the good portion of the recoil pattern.
  • LSTAR venting time after letting go of the trigger has been reduced 0.4s -> 0.15s.
  • LSTAR will now reduce heat faster when not overheated — 1.15s from 99.9% to 0% charge if not overheated, still 2.45s if overheated.

The devs explained that the L-STAR had “some limitations that caused it to feel worse” than they’d like, especially the recoil pattern, which “snaked back and forth, which was too difficult to control reliably.”

“We are reducing those pain points to improve the viability and feel of feathering the trigger and adjusting the recoil pattern to reward players who can effectively control the LSTAR’s heat,” they said.

Havoc

Havoc Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The Havoc’s recoil pattern in Apex Legends has been improved in Season 7.

In a previous patch, Respawn had given the Havoc a brand new recoil pattern, which they say actually proved to be “too erratic and difficult to control.” As a result, the pattern has been updated and will now kick up, then right, then left, then up again.

Sentinel

The buff to the Sentinel is actually a major rework; the sniper rifle, when fully energized, now has an amplified damage effect rather than just hurting an enemy’s shields. Furthermore, the gun’s energized base damage was increased from 70 to 88.

The changes were meant to make the sniper more viable when in an energized state; the devs felt that, previously, it was “a bit too situational and only benefited if the opponent has more than 70 shield.”

Apex Legends Season 7 weapon nerfs

Hemlock

Hemlock Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
After becoming a bit too strong, Respawn have toned the Hemlock down a bit for Apex Legends Season 7.

Only two weapons were directly nerfed in this update, one of them being the Hemlock, which has gained more prominence in recent months after receiving several considerable buffs.

Turns out, those buffs may have made the assault rifle a bit too powerful, which is why Respawn have increased its horizontal recoil and recoil magnitude while reducing the headshot multiplier:

  • Increasing horizontal recoil of the first 3 shots slightly to the right (first burst when in burst mode)
  • Increasing recoil magnitude in the later stages of the pattern
  • Reducing headshot multiplier 2.0 -> 1.75 (44 -> 39 damage headshot against no helmet base character)

In order to compensate for the increased recoil, however, Respawn have reduced the recoil multiplier when in single fire mode: “Recoil should mostly be increased in burst mode rather than single fire mode.”

Triple Take

After having already been nerfed in a recent patch, the Triple Take’s effectiveness has been cut down again, this time with its fire rate being reduced from 1.3 to 1.2.

“The Triple Take is still performing a bit too well after the most recent nerf, so we are reducing the fire rate back to what it was before the 6.0 patch,” the devs explained. “We will be watching in the future to see how just the integrated choke, sniper ammo increase, and new popularity affect the weapon’s performance.”

Supply Drops & fully kitted weapons

R99 Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
The powerful R99 is back in Apex Legends as regular floor loot for Season 7.

As is the case for pretty much every season, the launch of Ascension has shuffled Supply Drops a bit. The R99 is no longer a Supply Drop exclusive weapon and has been returned to the normal loot pool, which means its stats will return to that version of the gun.

  • Damage: 12 -> 11 (from Care Package version to normal pre-season 6)
  • Ammo 20/22/24/27

Replacing it is the Prowler, which now boasts a magazine size of 35 rounds and reserve ammo of 175 rounds.

The fully kitted weapons have also been shuffled around, as all five have been replaced with a new batch of guns in their place:

  • Removed: Devotion, Mastiff, Triple Take, Flatline, Volt
  • New: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

Hop-Ups

With Season 7 comes the brand new Quickdraw Hop-Up for the Wingman and RE-45. This attachment, when equipped, reduces the guns’ draw-time and how long it takes to aim down sights (ADS), whole also reducing the hip-fire spread when not moving.

To make room in the loot pool, the Selectfire Receiver has been removed, although that shouldn’t be too consequential since the Prowler, which normally needs this Hop-Up to switch between burst and full-auto, can now do so without the attachment

That wraps up all of the weapon changes in the Apex Legends Season 7 patch. Remember, these buffs and nerfs will not go into effect until Ascension is fully live in-game, which is scheduled to be on Wednesday, November 4 at around 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET.

For more information about the rest of this update’s contents, you can check out the full Season 7 patch notes here.

The highly anticipated Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension update is finally here, bringing with it adjustments to several of the battle royale’s characters, including Pathfinder, Mirage, and more.

While new content has and always will be the area of focus when it comes to the launch of new seasons in Apex Legends, the changes that the massive patch makes to the game’s various aspects also hold a lot of significance.

As expected, the huge update that accompanied the launch of Season 7 implemented tweaks to eight different Legends, some of whom were buffed while others were nerfed.

Pathfinder

The changes made to Pathfinder are two-fold, focusing on his hitbox and Grappling Hook ability. The robot’s tall and slender frame has always made him among the more difficult Legends to shoot at and, as time’s gone by, the impact of that has become more and more apparent. As a result, Respawn have nerfed this aspect by making his hitbox bigger all around.

Pathfinder hitbox Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder’s hitbox has been made bigger in the Apex Legends Season 7 update.

However, to make sure they don’t overdo the nerf, they’ve kept the Low Profile passive ability enabled: “If this change does make a meaningful difference in terms of his win rate we will drop Low Profile, but we really didn’t want to take it off him this patch only to have to put it back next patch when it turns out his win-rate spiked.”

As for the Grappling Hook, the developers have added to the changes pushed through in the 6.1 update by making four more adjustments to the tactical:

  • Pathfinder no longer needs to be on the ground for Grappling Hook to be considered finished.
  • The speed to which Pathfinder needs to drop for us to consider Grappling Hook finished was increased from 300 units/second to 500 units/second
  • The maximum cooldown grapple can be set to was lowered to 30 seconds, from 35 seconds; the maximum amount of travel time before a new cooldown is set is now 5 seconds, rather than being uncapped. This means that effectively, you can never incur more than a 35-second cooldown.
  • The amount of distance you can travel before you hit maximum cooldown was roughly doubled.

Octane

This is one of the more significant buffs in this update, as Octane’s Swift Mend ability has doubled in healing rate, up from 0.5 HP per second to 1.0 HP per second.

“We figured we could give him a little extra out of combat help. His passive’s heal rate was very slow, requiring up to 200s to fully heal your health bar,” the devs explained.

You can find a visual demonstration of this change below, starting at around the 11-minute mark.

Loba

Loba’s Black Market has been buffed so that ammo doesn’t count towards the ability’s maximum anymore, allowing players to grab up all the ammo within range.

This is part of Respawn’s effort to try and make Loba the “ultimate Legend to bring to solve all of your team’s loot needs.” While this change is being hailed as a significant one, the devs have also teased that there could be improvements to her tactical ability as well.

Rampart

There were two buffs administered to Rampart in order to increase the speed at which her abilities were set up: “We do not want to change Rampart away from being a Legend that requires setup, but we do want to make it faster to set up.”

Firstly, her Sheila machine gun now takes 1.25 seconds to fully spin up, down from two seconds, while the Amped Wall now takes three seconds to fully build up, reduced from four seconds.

Rampart Sheila buff
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 has implemented two buffs for Rampart.

Wattson

Wattson’s Perimeter Security has been boosted by increasing the damage per touch from 10 to 15 ticks. While the Season 2 Legend was already pretty powerful, the powers that be determined it would be “safe to giver her a little extra power in her best case: people running into her fences.”

Mirage

Respawn have added give life to Mirage’s decoys, almost literally. Now, the decoys each have 45 health and will flicker on and off when being shot at to let enemies know they’re not the actual Legend.

However, to make sure this buff doesn’t turn into a game-breaking exploit, it’s been tuned in a way so that the bullets hitting decoys will also travel through and impact whatever’s behind them. This way, Mirage players can’t camp narrow pathways or hallways and use their decoys as physical shields.

Mirage buff Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s decoys now have their own health in Apex Legends Season 7.

Caustic

As with Pathfinder, the devs have made two changes to Caustic: one a buff and the other a nerf. In terms of the nerf, Legends no longer get blurred vision while in the gas, which should mitigate what was arguably the biggest frustration when fighting the Toxic Trapper.

However, to balance this, the damage of the Nox Gas has been buffed, as it now deals 6-12 ticks of damage, up from 4-10 ticks.

Bangalore

Last but not least, we have Bangalore who’s Rolling Thunder ability has been buffed to reduce the time it takes for the explosion, down to six seconds from eight seconds.

The developers hope that this will “encourage” enemy teams to vacate the zone faster, making the ability more influential outside of the actual damage it can cause.

That wraps up this round of the Legend buffs and nerfs in the Apex Legends Season 7 patch. Remember, these changes will not go into effect until Ascension is fully live in-game, which is scheduled to be on Wednesday, November 4 at around 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET.

For more information about the rest of this update’s contents, you can check out the full Season 7 patch notes here.