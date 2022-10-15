TSM tease Apex Legends fans with epic Legend skins ahead of Season 15

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Esports organization TSM FTX took to Twitter to tease fans with mock-up skins for Apex Legends ahead of Season 15 ever-approaching launch.

Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, as ALGS’ preseason qualifiers are in full swing and Season 15 is on the horizon.

Plenty of professional teams are undoubtedly gearing up for ALGS, such as TSM who recently hosted the TSMFTX Apex Legends Invitational.

Now, TSM has teased Apex fans with some sleek mock-up skins used for the Invitational’s promotional art, possibly hinting that they may be officially coming to the game.

TSM teases Apex Legends themed skins

The tease comes from the official TSM FTX Twitter account, which showed a render featuring TSM-themed black and white skins for various Legends.

In reality, all the skins are simply palette swaps of existing Legendary skins, like Octane’s Sonic Boom skin and Seer’s Envious Attitude skin.

Still, white and black skins with bright red accents are certainly stylish and would likely be a welcome addition to the game by TSM fans.

“We’ve been waiting for this forever,” said Twitter user Auscii. I’d [buy] the whole set hands down.”

This wouldn’t be the first time skins based on pro Apex Legends were added to the game.

In fact, in July of 2022 Respawn added various skin recolors based on teams like TSM, 100 Thieves, and Team Liquid in celebration of the ALGS Year 2 Championship.

While not every one of TSM’s proposed skins could make it into the game, there’s still a chance one may get it if recent leaks are to be believed.

According to Apex Legends leaker KralRidno, Respawn is planning to add more themed skins ahead of ALGS, with a skin closely resembling Octane’s TSM shown off in the leak.

While these leaks are still unconfirmed as of the time of writing, fans looking forward to supporting TSM with a stylish Octane skin may just be in luck.