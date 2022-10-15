New Apex Legends Season 15 teaser further hints at upcoming map and Legend

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

A fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teaser continues hints at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect.

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with new seasons typically bringing the most significant updates.

Currently, a lot remains unclear about the content we’ll receive. Barring any delays, we expect Season 15 to go live on November 1 and bring Catalyst, a ferro fluid wielding character, to the Apex Games.

On October 14, we received a brand new teaser, the latest in a series that is fostering fan excitement ahead of the Season’s drop.

New Apex Legends teaser hints at Boreas map

The teaser took the form of a poster, showing a planet aesthetically similar to Earth with butterflies emerging from a large crater on its surface.

The text on the poster reads: “Doing your part creates a butterfly effect. We can save this planet together.”

Although Boreas is not name-dropped in the poster, the Outlands planet has long been associated with moths and is well known for its surface’s imperfections; the result of chaotic and violent atmospheric conditions.

It is the home planet of Season 10 Legend Seer (who also bears the mark of a moth), so it could also be a hint at a deeper dive into his background in the future.

Past leaks have suggested a ‘moon’ map could be in store. Boreas has a damaged moon called Cleo, which is said to contribute to its atmospheric conditions.

The official Apex Legends account also responded in good humor to a fan who pointed to the obvious “hole” on the planet’s surface.

Respawn’s Pikachu-meme reply was interpreted by some as a hint that the planet’s core and innards might tie into its place in the Apex story.

Naturally, this remains unconfirmed and will stay that way until Respawn officially reveal Season 15 details.

Finally, the ‘butterfly effect’ is a real-life concept that suggests small changes in behavior can have dramatic and tangible consequences further down the line.

With teasers piling up, we shouldn’t have to wait all that much longer.