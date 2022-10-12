How to watch TSM’s $100k Apex Legends Invitational: Streams, schedule, teams

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Esports organization TSM are hosting a $100,000 Apex Legends Invitational tournament, featuring pros and popular streamers. Here’s everything there is to know about the event and where to watch it.

Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart and that’s why it’s so entertaining to see talented players compete for a big prize.

While the ALGS pits the very best from around the world against each other, it’s also exciting to see streamers and other personalities get involved with these competitions.

TSM are looking to provide viewers with exactly that in their $100k Apex Legends Invitational. With 20 well-known captains all leading a Trios squad in the hopes of securing the trophy, this isn’t an event you want to miss.

TSM $100k Invitational: Streams & schedule

As the event includes so many popular content creators and personalities from the Apex community, it’s likely you’ll have plenty of options on where to watch TSM’s $100k Invitational.

The official TSM Twitch channel will likely act as the main hub for the event though if you’d prefer to get an overarching view of the action, rather than a single perspective.

While the exact time of the event hasn’t been confirmed just yet, the action is scheduled to kick off on October 13, 2022.

TSM $100k Apex Legends Invitational: Format

Unfortunately, TSM has remained tight-lipped on the format for now, but we can expect further details from them very soon.

While this hasn’t been confirmed by the organizers, a tweet from TSM’s Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has suggested that every team in the tournament will include a content creator, a pro player, and a female player.

No doubt TSM will shed some light on the exact details of the competition in the near future, and we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as they do.

TSM $100k Apex Legends Invitational: Teams and players

TSM There are 20 well-known captains for the TSM Apex Legends event.

While every member of each team is yet to be announced, TSM has revealed all of the 20 captains that will be competing for the $100k.

With pros, content creators, and streamers all stepping up to battle, this is certainly going to be an action-packed invitational. You can check all the captains below:

ImperialHal

Reps

Verhulst

Xeratricky

Yanyamx

SweetDreams

Rogue

Reptar

Rambeau

Nocturnal

Nokokopuffs

Nickmercs

Naughty

Lou

Knoqd

Keon

Ishiny

Hambino

Genburten

Dropped

The exact breakdown of the prize money is also yet to be confirmed by TSM, but we’ll update you here with the final standings once it all shakes out.