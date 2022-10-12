How to watch TSM’s $100k Apex Legends Invitational: Streams, schedule, teams

Esports organization TSM are hosting a $100,000 Apex Legends Invitational tournament, featuring pros and popular streamers. Here’s everything there is to know about the event and where to watch it.
Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart and that’s why it’s so entertaining to see talented players compete for a big prize.
While the ALGS pits the very best from around the world against each other, it’s also exciting to see streamers and other personalities get involved with these competitions.
TSM are looking to provide viewers with exactly that in their $100k Apex Legends Invitational. With 20 well-known captains all leading a Trios squad in the hopes of securing the trophy, this isn’t an event you want to miss.
TSM $100k Invitational: Streams & schedule
As the event includes so many popular content creators and personalities from the Apex community, it’s likely you’ll have plenty of options on where to watch TSM’s $100k Invitational.
The official TSM Twitch channel will likely act as the main hub for the event though if you’d prefer to get an overarching view of the action, rather than a single perspective.
While the exact time of the event hasn’t been confirmed just yet, the action is scheduled to kick off on October 13, 2022.
TSM $100k Apex Legends Invitational: Format
Unfortunately, TSM has remained tight-lipped on the format for now, but we can expect further details from them very soon.
While this hasn’t been confirmed by the organizers, a tweet from TSM’s Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has suggested that every team in the tournament will include a content creator, a pro player, and a female player.
theres a whole category of players that are just woman for this tourney actually , 1 slot for women 1 slot for pros then 1 slot for CCs— TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) October 11, 2022
No doubt TSM will shed some light on the exact details of the competition in the near future, and we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as they do.
TSM $100k Apex Legends Invitational: Teams and players
While every member of each team is yet to be announced, TSM has revealed all of the 20 captains that will be competing for the $100k.
With pros, content creators, and streamers all stepping up to battle, this is certainly going to be an action-packed invitational. You can check all the captains below:
- ImperialHal
- Reps
- Verhulst
- Xeratricky
- Yanyamx
- SweetDreams
- Rogue
- Reptar
- Rambeau
- Nocturnal
- Nokokopuffs
- Nickmercs
- Naughty
- Lou
- Knoqd
- Keon
- Ishiny
- Hambino
- Genburten
- Dropped
The exact breakdown of the prize money is also yet to be confirmed by TSM, but we’ll update you here with the final standings once it all shakes out.