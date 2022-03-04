10 best Octane skins in Apex Legends

Octane has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of his cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

When it comes to speed and aggression, no one on the roster matches Octane in Apex Legends and that’s why he’s such a popular pick.

With a low cooldown mobility Passive and an Ultimate that allows an entire squad to engage from a distance, he’s the perfect Legend for players who are always looking for the next gunfight.

However, like most characters, Octane has a huge range of skins for players to choose from. This can make it difficult to pick one to show off in-game.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the High-speed Daredevil, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Octane.

Top 10 best skins for Octane

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Clocktane (Legendary)

Clocktane Octane was part of Season 3’s Grand Soirée Arcade Event and made a return in February 2022 as part of a bundle for 2,500 Apex Coins.

9. Arachnoid Rush (Legendary)

Arachnoid Rush Octane is part of the Octane Edition bundle that was available to buy for $19.99.

8. Fast Fashion (Legendary)

Fast Fashion Octane was available in the Season 7 Battle Pass and was unlocked at level 50.

7. XL-R8 (Legendary)

XL-R8 Octane was part of the System Override Collection Event from Season 4 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

6. El Tigre (Legendary)

El Tigre Octane was released as part of the Season 8 Anniversary event as both a standalone and as part of a bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

5. Peak Performance (Legendary)

Peak Performance Octane was part of Season 10 Emergence’s Evolution Collection Event and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

4. Wild Speed (Legendary)

Wild Speed Octane was originally available in the Season 9 ALGS Store Sale during May of 2021 in a bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

3. Laughing Fool (Legendary)

Laughing Fool Octane was introduced Black Friday Sale in November of 2019 as part of a bundle for 2,500 Apex Coins.

2. Extreme Measures (Legendary)

Extreme Measures Octane requires ‘The Victory Lap’ and 10500 Legend Tokens to craft and first made an appearance in the store in July of 2019.

1. Oni’s Shadow (Legendary)

Oni’s Shadow Octane was released during the Season 8 Golden Week Sale in 2021 and cost 1,800 Apex Coins.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the High-speed Daredevil, Octane. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

