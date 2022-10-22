GamingApex Legends

Respawn respond after Apex Legends player is banned from using LGBT club tags

Catalyst aiming at Fuse from Apex Legends Eclipse TrailerRespawn

A Respawn Entertainment developer has responded after an Apex Legends player was prevented from using an LGBT club tag in the battle royale. 

Apex Legends has introduced plenty of social features since its 2019 launch, all designed towards unifying fans and strengthening the bonds that video games foster between players. 

One such addition came in Season 7 in the form of Clubs – a social feature designed to allow players to build a dedicated community of up to thirty players. Clubs can also have ‘tags’ – four-character shorthands that are visible to your squadmates during a match.

However, one player was left scratching their head after being prevented from using LGBT as their club tag, especially given Respawn’s championing of the LGBTQIA+ community in-game.

Respawn respond to ‘banned’ LGBT club tag in Apex Legends

The player in question, Redditor ‘Mothman_moth’ shared their query on October 21, saying: “The tag worked in the past, what’s up with this?” 

Attached was an image showing the player prohibited in-game from using the LGBT club tag. The message reads: “ERROR. Inappropriate or offensive club tag LGBT.” 

Apex Legends Associate Quality Designer Rico Sanchez soon offered a response.

He confirmed that Respawn will look into the issue, saying: “I’ll take a look at this to see what’s going on.” 

His response confirms that the banned tag is not intentional and, hopefully, Respawn will deploy a quick patch to resolve the problem. 

Comment from discussion el_sanchimoto’s comment from discussion "The tag worked in the past, what’s up with this?".

Although a cause was not clear, some players speculated that the clan tag may have been misused by others or spam-reported to try and achieve this particular outcome. 

Regardless, here’s hoping the small issue is ironed out quickly and players can get back to sporting their chosen club tags in-game as soon as possible.

A patch could well drop with Season 15, which brings new character Catalyst, and a new moon map to Apex Legends on November 1. 

