 Clubs in Apex Legends: How to create and join a club - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Clubs in Apex Legends: How to create and join a club

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:04 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 17:06

by James Busby
Clubs Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Clubs are a new way for players to hang out and play together, so find out everything you need to know about this new feature. 

Apex Legends Clubs are a new social feature that will be launching in Season 7. These clubs will enable you to build a dedicated community of players that you can team up with and allow you to keep in touch with your members.

It’s a much more robust version of the game’s current friend list and one that is a great addition for those that don’t have a dedicated squad. 

With the addition of the Apex Legends Club feature, players will finally be able to squad up and search for clubs that appeal to them. After all, everyone knows just how tricky it can be to win both casual and ranked games with randoms. Here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends Clubs and how you can utilize them in Season 7. 

How to create clubs

Apex Legends clubs
Respawn Entertainment
Creating and finding a club is incredibly easy.

When Apex Legends Season 7 goes live, there will be a new tab called “Club” that will be featured in the game’s lobby. Clicking on this option will present you with two options: 

  1. Find a Club
  2. Create a Club

If you’re looking for a particular club or just wish to browse what’s on offer, then there will be a number of clubs put on display. If you’re specifically looking to set up your own club for people to join, then you must fill out the following options:

  • Name – This is your club’s name. It must be unique and within 16 characters. 
  • Tag – A four-character shorthand for your club that will be visible to your squadmates during a match.
  • Logo – A symbol that will be shown every time you visit the club lobby.
  • Privacy Setting – This controls how people can join your club. Clubs can be made open to the public, restricted based on account level, “By Request,” where users have to apply to join, and by invitation only. 
  • Search Tags – You can choose up to five of the search tags Respawn provides that best describes the kind of club you want to own. For example, is your club extremely competitive and wishing to reach the highest ranks? Or are they much more relaxed when it comes to playing?  Your chosen tag will help you fill your club with plenty of like-minded players. 

It’s important to note that if you have disabled crossplay, then only users that have also disabled crossplay will be able to find and participate in your club. Make sure you change this setting if you wish to squad up with players across all platforms. 

Another thing to remember is that Apex clubs are bound to the data center the owner was on at the time the Club was created. This ensures that all club members have a similar ping when grouped up. However, you can receive invites from clubs anywhere and join them, regardless of the data center.

How to search for a club

Apex Legends club search
Respawn Entertainment
Find the club that best suits you.

If you don’t wish to be in charge of running your own club or simply want to join a friend’s/random person’s club, then you’ll need to search for one instead. You can do this by hitting the “Search for Clubs” button in the club tab. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to search by name, tag, privacy parameters, and search tags.

Clubs that are open and non-restricted will show up in the listings. However, some clubs will only allow certain account levels to join. In addition, there will also be a number of clubs that require a join request. 

Once you file a request, the owner and admins of the club will be able to review your credentials by looking over your gladiator card before determining whether or not to accept you. 

Taking part in a club

Apex Legends club participation
Respawn Entertainment
Participating in a club will help alleviate a lot of current solo frustrations.

After you’ve set up or joined a club, your club tab will become your new club lobby. Every member of the club will be able to interact with the members’ list. This enables you to invite specific club members to your party, or extend the invite to everyone online via the “Invite All to Party” button.

If you head on over to the “Timeline” option, you can see all your club’s recent events. For example, you’ll be able to see all the new people that have joined and all those that have managed to gain a top five finish in a match.

Club member ranks explained

Like all good clubs, Apex Legends sorts its club members into ranks. This makes managing the large swathes of players a lot easier. The club owner will be able to assign the following ranks:

  • Grunt –  The standard entry-level club member. Grunts can send and receive party invites from clubmates, and participate in club chats.
  • Captain – Captains serve as the club’s talent scouts. They have all the basic powers of the Grunt, but can send invites to potential members.
  • Admin – Admins are the junior version of the Owner. In addition to the Captain’s abilities, Admins can kick Grunts and Captains out of the club, change the club’s settings, post an announcement, view complaints filed against club members, and promote Grunts to Captains.
  • Owner – As the name suggests, the Owner can do everything the Admin can do and much more. They can promote users up to Admin, and kick any member out of the club.

It’s important to note that there can be only one Owner per club. However, multiple players share every other rank. 

Club announcements

Apex Legends announcement screen
Respawn Entertainment
It wouldn’t be a club without a dedicated announcement feature would it?

Club announcements can be made by the club Admins and Owners. These posts will create a pop-up message the next time users enter the lobby. For example, you can announce the time of your next play session or wish to congratulate a certain player’s recent achievements. 

You can view the most recent announcement at any time from the club lobby.

Club badges

Apex Legends club badges
Respawn Entertainment
Earn unique badges for playing within your club.

As an incentive for staying and playing in an Apex Legends club, Respawn has come up with a new badge system. Badges will be rewarded to clubs that prove capable on the battlefield, so make you get as many wins under your club’s belt as possible. 

Apex Legends

Apex Legends makes big changes to care package weapons in Season 7

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:02

by Connor Bennett
R-99 being pointed to the sky in Apex Legends
Rockstar Games

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’re making some pretty big changes in regards to the care package weapons in Apex Legends Season 7, as the R-99 is set to return to floor loot. 

With each new season, Respawn Entertainment brings plenty of changes to Apex Legends. New characters are introduced, existing ones are changed with buffs or nerfs, there’s usually a new weapon, skins, and sometimes items. 

In Season 7, Horizon is joining the Apex Games, and we’ve already had a whole host of legend changes confirmed too – as well as a handful of skins being revealed for a few different characters. 

On the new weapons front, though, confirmed details have been lacking. There have been rumors about new weapons, and even a new item type, but the biggest change looks to be coming to the care package weapons. 

Supply drop with weapons inside in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Certain weapons are kept inside supply drops in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 7 supply drop weapons

Care package weapons are rotated each season, meaning that some fan favorites become hard to find. This includes the R-99, which was regarded as one of the top weapons in Apex in the last few seasons. 

However, when it comes to Season 7, the powerful light ammo SMG is coming out of the care packages and returning to being floor loot – and potentially the Replicator through crafting too. 

This was confirmed by Apex Legends dev Chad Grenier in a pre Season 7 media briefing, who noted that the Prowler should be taking its place.

As for changes to the R-99, there’s no telling if it’ll be nerfed significantly in Season 7, or if it’ll return to its previous form where it was pretty strong anyway.

We’ll just have to wait until the patch notes are revealed when the new Season update releases on November 4 and bring Horizon, Olympus, and a whole host of new content with it as well.