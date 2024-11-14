BLEED Esports all but dead as players begin terminating their own contracts

BLEED Esports have been in dire straits since their org was booted from Valorant’s Pacific league, with many of their teams across different esports reporting that they haven’t been paid. With their Apex Legends and Rainbow 6 teams cutting ties, almost all of their teams have abandoned them.

Their Apex Legends team is the latest up to the plate, with the team terminating their own contracts Usually it’s the other way around, making this situation a rather unique one.

Apex pros claimed the move is due to BLEED failing to pay members of the team, just like many of the others representing the team who have publicly called out the organization.

On November 12, 2024, just two days prior to their Apex team publicly departing the organization, their Rainbow 6: Siege squad also terminated their own contracts.

The squad is hopeful that they can still qualify for future tournaments under their new tongue-in-cheek team name, BLED, though it’s not clear if Ubisoft will let them compete.

BLEED’s Counter-Strike made similar claims in October 2024, changing their name to Unpaid after cutting ties to really twist the knife.

Other high-profile BLEED players like yay have alluded to there being issues internally, though he hasn’t said anything definitive about what happened prior to them getting booted from the VCT.

Additionally, the org reportedly dropped their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team during a bootcamp, leaving them stranded in Singapore without a way to leave the country and get back home to the Philippines.

So, who’s still with BLEED Esports?

As of now, they still have their PUBG roster, a few players signed for their Overwatch 2 team with an incomplete roster, and an MLBB roster that’s still signed with them despite the reported incident with their imported players.

This news follows BLEED’s owner being put on criminal trial for charges entirely unrelated to the org’s operations. Nevertheless, in the time since that trial, BLEED Esports has begun falling apart one org at a time.

