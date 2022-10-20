Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs.

Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.

We’ve had confirmation that Catalyst will be the season’s new Legend, a Ferro Fluid-wielding hero who becomes the game’s first female transgender character.

There’s also the chance for players to explore the Season 15 map via the ‘A New Home’ teaser event, as long as they’ve crafted a golden ticket.

Players have now realized that, once on the Cleo moon map, a glitch lets you explore it far more fully than Respawn intended.

Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map early

The glitch is fairly simple to complete. It requires players to use Revenant to climb out of the released map area, drop down a steep cliff face and traverse round a cliff corner to access the unreleased portions of the map.

Plenty of players clocked on to the glitch, with many using it to access upcoming POIs.

One player – Redditor Outmaneuver1116 – shared images of unreleased POIs, with certain zones looking like prime areas for high tier loot and others showcasing the kind of epic space scenery we’ve become accustomed to in Apex Legends.

Areas of the map are uncompleted and don’t render exactly as is intended, but this is only natural given it’s an unreleased environment and Respawn still have a couple of weeks to tinker with it ahead of Season 15’s launch.

It’s likely that Respawn seeks to eliminate the glitch promptly to stop players from accessing parts of the map teaser that they’re not supposed to.

Regardless, player excitement is only going one way ahead of November 1.