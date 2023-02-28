ImperialHal reveals best characters for Ranked in Apex Legends Season 16

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed the best characters for dominating your opponents in Ranked.

Apex Legends Season 16 is well underway and the community is enjoying all of the fresh content that arrived in the major update.

Whether it’s the Firing Range improvements, revamped Legend classes, or the action-packed TDM mode, it’s safe to say Respawn knocked it out of the park.

Despite this, the huge amount of character buffs and nerfs that were added in the patch has left a lot of players confused over which Legends are meta in Ranked.

Luckily, ImperialHal has revealed the best picks for dominating in the competitive mode so you can rack up as much RP as possible.

Catalyst was added in the Season 15 update.

ImperialHal reveals best Legends for dominating Ranked

During a recent stream, one of ImperialHal’s viewers decided to ask him for the top three Legends in the current meta.

For his first pick, the TSM pro recommended Catalyst, as the Defensive Conjurer can take control of areas with ease, especially if you know how to use the Ultimate effectively and in conjunction with your team.

Next, Hal argued Seer is still a strong pick and much better than Bloodhound, as the Ambush Master still has the ability to track foes with ease.

While Seer’s pick rate has plummeted following the nerfs in Season 16, Hal is still convinced he’s a top-tier choice.

Finally, for his last Legends, he argues Loba, Valkyrie, and Bangalore are all solid choices, so whichever you have played the most will be your best course of action.

He even rounds off the list by mentioning Mad Maggie, which is perfect for hyper-aggressive players who love pushing their opponents and taking as many gunfights as possible.

So, any of these characters would be brilliant in Ranked and hopefully, picking them will result in you gaining more RP than ever before.