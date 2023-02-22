Seer pick rate plummets after Apex Legends Season 16 update

Seer’s pick rate has plummeted in Apex Legends after his Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate were hit with heavy nerfs in the Season 16 update.

In the last few seasons in Apex Legends, characters with scan abilities have dominated the meta, as being able to reveal the exact location of an enemy is immensely valuable.

The strongest of these legends was certainly Seer, who had access to a heartbeat sensor, a scan, and a huge Ultimate that also reveals the position of enemies in the radius.

To reduce his power and hopefully balance the Ambush Master, Respawn increased the cooldown on his Ultimate, reduced its duration, slowed down the initiation of the heartbeat sensor, and even made the Passive louder so enemies can track Seer’s position using the audio cues.

Well, these changes have had a massive impact on Seer’s pick rate, causing them to plummet in Revelry.

Respawn Entertainment Seer is sitting at 19th in the rankings in terms of pick rate.

Seer’s popularity drops significantly after Season 16 nerfs

According to Apex Legends Status, Seer’s pick rate went from 4.3% at the end of Season 15, to 2.1% after the Season 16 update.

That’s a total decrease of over 45% and based on his trajectory over the last few days, his popularity is going to continue going down.

This means the Ambush master is only slightly above Catalyst who is sitting at 1.7% and Gibraltar at 1.6%.

It’ll be interesting to see how far Seer’s pick rate goes down, or whether players are only avoiding him temporarily because of the recent nerfs.

Respawn Entertainment The community was calling for Seer nerfs months ahead of Season 16.

Interestingly, this isn’t the lowest Seer’s pick rate has been in the time since his release. In Season 12, he reached his lowest point ever at 1.7%, before making a dramatic resurgence in popularity throughout Season 13.

With pros like ImperialHal saying that Seer still has a place in the meta and can be OP in the right hands, we’ll have to see whether the Ambush Master can recover and get a foothold back in the meta.