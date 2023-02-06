Apex Legends classes: All new Legend classes in Season 16

Apex Legends Season 16, instead of a new Legend altogether, brings a new Legend class system and a whole host of perks. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes.

The news that Apex Legends Season 16 won’t feature a new Legend is a departure from the norm for Respawn’s battle royale. Up to now, every new season has brought a brand new character for players to learn and master.

Instead, Season 16 will bring major changes to Legend classification, and a new perk system relating to a Legend’s category. Here’s what we know about the changes.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends: new Legend classes

There will be five new Legend classes introduced with Season 16. Each gives the Legends clearly defined roles in the BR and has its own perk.

The five new classes are:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Assault

Skirmisher

Recon

Controller

Support

Each Legend will be classified as follows:

Legend Class Legends Assault Maggie, Ash, Bangalore, Revenant, Fuse Skirmisher Valkyrie, Wraith, Mirage, Horizon, Octane, Pathfinder Recon Crypto, Seer, Vantage, Bloodhound Controller Catalyst, Rampart, Wattson, Caustic Support Newcastle, Lifeline, Loba, Gibraltar

While there won’t be a new Legend for Season 16, we expect every subsequently added character to slot into one of these five classes.

Each class will also have a unique perk, with more info to come soon on what these are.

We’ll be sure to update this page with any information Respawn reveal closer to the Season’s inception or after it has dropped and they look to perfect the balance between classes.