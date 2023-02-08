All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 16: Wraith, Seer, Horizon, more

Apex Legends Season 16 brings a huge number of changes to the BR’s character pool, buffing and nerfing multiple Legends and promising to shake up the meta moving forwards. Here’s every buff and nerf included in the update.

Apex Legends Season 15 departed from a typical seasonal update in the sense that it did not feature Legend buffs and nerfs.

Season 16 departs from the norm in that it does not bring a new Legend into the fray, but it does bring a huge amount of buffs and nerfs to the existing Legend pool.

Here’s every change made to the game’s Legends, so you know exactly what you’ll be dealing with when you drop into the Apex Games in Season 16.

Apex Legends Season 16 all Legend buffs & nerfs

There are seven Legend targeted by buffs and nerfs in the Season 16 update: Seer, Bloodhound, Wraith, Pathfinder, Horizon, Mirage and Lifeline.

Seer

Seer’s Ultimate Ability, Exhibit, will be nerfed in terms of cooldown and duration, with Respawn describing the nerf as “pretty hard”

Seer’s Passive Ability, Heart Seeker, will now have a charge up time, meaning it cannot be spammed by players. It is also no longer a ‘constant’, but comes and goes with the ‘pulses’ of enemies it detects. It will also be audible to nearby enemies, potentially giving away Seer’s location when it is being used.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound’s Ultimate Ability, Beast of the Hunt, has been overhauled to fit with a new ‘White Raven concept’ – it will no longer speed up their Tactical Ability charge.

Instead, it will now find “ethereal white ravens around the map”. When interacted with, these ravens will fly in the direction of the closest enemy. This creates a longer hunting loop.

Wraith

Wraith can now place he portal twice as far as previously, and “will speed up as she travels that extra distance”.

Pathfinder

The range and riding speed on Pathfinder’s zipline has been increased “significantly”, meaning he can travel further and faster than previously.

Horizon

Accuracy when firing during Horizon’s Tactical Ability, Gravity Lift, has been reduced, making targets more difficult to hit.

However, the speed at which she is lifted into the air has been increased slightly.

Mirage

After reviving, Mirage and the revived ally will be cloaked for 3 seconds. This 3 second duration only stands as a result of the player remaining unarmed. If they draw their weapon, the cloak is broken immediately.

When a clone is shot, the bamboozled enemy will now be tracked by a small icon for a short time.

Lifeline

Significant reduction to the ‘slow penalty’ when activating her revive.

Significantly increased drop speed and range of her Care Package Ultimate Ability.

Valkyrie

No longer sees enemy locations marked when using her Ultimate Ability, Skyward Dive.

That’s all the Legend buffs and nerfs players can expect when Season 16 goes live on February 14!

We’ll be sure to update this information with the precise figures Respawn give about the various changes.