Apex Legends devs add secret Octane Launch Pad change to Season 10 update

Apex Legends’ Season 10 Emergence patch is around the corner, but a developer revealed a secret Octane Launch Pad change they forgot to add in the patch notes, and it’s a welcome one.

Apex Legends Season 10 launches on August 3, and the developers already revealed all the information they have in the patch notes. Well, almost. They forgot to add one additional change that some players have been asking for.

It’s relatively monitor compared to things like the new Legend, Seer, and the new weapon, Rampage. However, it’s a pretty big deal to Octane players and just about anyone who is sick and tired of getting surprised by Launch Pad assaults due to the soft landing sound.

Ryan Rigney, the Director of Communications at Respawn Entertainment, spilled the news in a post on Twitter. “Just heard from a dev about an Emergence update change that didn’t get tracked in the patch notes,” he said.

“The audio triggered by players’ landing impacts should be louder when they’re coming in from a jump pad.”

In other words, people using Launch Pads won’t land as soft as a feather from now on. You’ll be able to hear them more clearly if you’re paying attention.

It’s something Apex Legends players have wanted for quite some time. So, even though it’s only a minor change in the grand scheme of things, they’re thrilled with the news.

The louder Launch Pad landing sound will be in effect once the Season 10 update goes live on August 3 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.