Octane's full face revealed in new Apex Legends lorebook: Pathfinder's Quest - Dexerto

Octane’s full face revealed in new Apex Legends lorebook: Pathfinder’s Quest

Published: 2/Feb/2021 16:49

by Alex Garton
Octane face reveal
Respawn Entertainment

With Octane being one of only two masked Legends in Apex, the community has always wondered what ‘The Adrenaline Junkie’ looks like beneath his mask and goggles. Well, the release of Pathfinder’s Quest Book has finally given players the long-awaited face reveal they’ve been asking for.

Since his release in Season 1, Octane has been a fan-favorite legend. His kit’s combination of enhanced movement and outright speed make him the perfect character for any player looking to aggressively take on gunfights.

On top of this, Respawn has done an amazing job of making him an incredibly likable character with a great set of voice lines. His positive and hyped-up attitude towards everything he faces in the Apex Games has always made him popular.

Despite all this – we’ve never actually seen what he looks like. Well, we’ve finally got our answer.

Octane poseOctane was released into Apex Legends on March 19, 2019.

Octane’s face reveal

If you’ve ever played Apex Legends and encountered Octane, you’ll know the energetic daredevil wears a green and black mask that completely covers his face. This has left players to speculate on his eye color, hair, and facial structure, but now, Respawn has finally released a photo of Octane without his mask.

The picture of the Legend is found in the Pathfinder’s Quest book, released on February 2.

Octane's real face

The reception to the reveal has been mixed – but the majority agree that Respawn has nailed Octane’s appearance. For some, the inclusion of subtle imperfections in his facial features has made him a more believable and realistic character.

“He looks great! I love the little imperfections, it makes him look more believable and human,” one user wrote. Another player even expressed that he was exactly how he imagined he’d look: “Exactly like I’d imagine a crazy adrenaline b*****d like him.”

At the end of the day, as with any character’s face reveal, you’re not going to be able to please everybody. Fortunately, Respawn’s design of Octane’s face appears to have gone down well with the community overall. The question is, when is it Bloodhound’s turn to take off the mask?

You can get the Pathfinder’s Quest book from Amazon, available now.

Apex Legends Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event: Skins, Heirlooms, more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 18:00 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 19:22

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 is launching with the Anniversary Collection bringing a collection of skins and other cosmetics for players to get into for the start of the new season.

With Season 8 now live, Respawn are not stopping with the new content. To celebrate the two year anniversary, on February 4, a collection event is coming to kick off the new season, and will last 10 days.

Season 8’s Anniversary event does not add a new heirloom though. Instead, players who complete the collection will be granted 150 Heirloom Shards, to select a specific Heirloom from the current pool.

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 Anniversary Collection event. 

Apex Season 8 Anniversary collection event

Anniversary Collection event
Respawn Entertainment
Anniversary Collection Event is live in Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Anniversary skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. All Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

By unlocking the collection items, you will get 150 heirloom shards, to spend on an heirloom of your choice.

Check out some of the skins:

Revenant Blood Ritual Legendary

Revenant Collection Event Skins

Gibraltar Golden God Legendary

Gibraltar Collection event skins

Wraith Hellcat Legendary

Wraith collection event skin

You can see all ofthe skins in Dazs’ latest showcase video:

The Anniversary skins are mostly recolors of previous battle pass skins.

Anniversary Collection Event Heirloom

Unlike previous collection events, the one will not add a new Heirloom to the mix. Instead, players who complete the 24-part collection will be granted 15o Heirloom shards – enough to purchase a single Heirloom from the store.

Heirloom Collection event

There is also the Fuse Launch Bundle, which gives you an exclusive skin for the new character.

 

With the event not currently showing in-game, we’re waiting on Respawn to provide an update and full details of the event.