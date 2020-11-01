How to have perfect accuracy on Octane jump pads in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Octane players in Apex Legends have found a way to have pinpoint accuracy with weapons while using a jump pad – and the result is definitely worth practicing for.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, players have been finding ways to best harness their favorite Legends and their accompanying abilities.

This could be something a simple as the best spot to use a Wraith portal, how to spot Rampart’s Shiela minigun, or something a little bit more advanced like giving Octane’s drone a bit more speed by flying close to the ground.

In the case of Octane, his abilities are all about movement, and even though he’s regarded by some as underpowered, there are other methods to use with his launchpad that can play to your advantages if you want to fight in midair.

While the jump pad ability is typically reserved for traveling a large distance or getting into an elevated hiding spot, you can actually use it to attack as well.

As Reddit user Fish_Smell_Bad points out, if you simply slide onto a jump pad instead of running or jumping onto it, and don’t use the double jump, you can actually get off some totally accurate shots.

In the Redditor’s example, they were able to hit back-to-back shots with the Kraber, dealing maximum damage to a Firing Range dummy in the process.

Obviously, hitting a stationary dummy is easier than hitting a moving target, but it is still quite the skill to master shooting while flying through the air at the same time. Though, it could well be worth mastering if the shots are so clean.

But, you need to get the timing right – if you run or jump onto the pad, your shots will not remain totally accurate.

The launch pad could change once Season 7 arrives in Apex Legends, as the devs have confirmed that Octane will be receiving a buff. What it entails, though, remains to be seen, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on it.