 Apex Legends director reveals plans to make it more than a battle royale - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends director reveals plans to make it more than a battle royale

Published: 31/Oct/2020 10:35

by Calum Patterson
Horizon on Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in what is a saturated market, going toe-to-toe with Fortnite and Warzone – but developers Respawn Entertainment have plans to make it much more than that.

Apex is currently gearing up for its seventh season, which devs have boasted is their biggest yet in terms of new content, as they release the game’s third map, a new Legend, Horizon, and a host of new features like Clubs and a Steam launch.

However, while the battle royale side of things is going from strength to strength, Respawn are ambitious, and have plans to take their Apex Legends universe to new places.

Their focus might currently still be on the battle royale, but game director Chad Grenier has revealed that the studio has much grander plans for the future.

POI on Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is moving to a whole new world in Season 7, Olympus on Psamathe.

The future of Apex Legends

In an interview with Eurogamer, Grenier revealed that they are already working on content for up to Season 12 of Apex, as they try to plan as far ahead as possible.

But, beyond just the new seasons of content, there is also a wider view about how they can take their roster of Legends and do new and exciting things. “Right now we’re a battle royale game. I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale?” Grenier said.

“We have this roster of legends that people love – how else can we use them? I think looking into the future, you’re probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these LTMs (limited time modes) and other ways to play. I think that’s a great starting point.”

Horizon running in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn think they can do more with their roster of Legends.

What exactly this could mean is unclear, but we can make a few educated guesses. The most obvious would be some form of PvP multiplayer mode, Call of Duty style. Respawn’s Titanfall series already did this successfully, and many developers at the studio actually worked on the Modern Warfare series at Infinity Ward previously.

The other obvious option would be PvE. They’ve already dabbled their toes in this with the Season 5 quest, which had small single-player ‘missions’ of sorts, but it wasn’t an all-out campaign or story mode as such.

Given the great lore that Apex Legends has already built up through trailers, teaser and comics, it certainly would make sense to give it more gameplay aspects too.

For now, the focus is on Season 7, but it sounds like Apex Legends has big plans to innovate beyond the standard battle royale.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is adding a no-guns LTM in Season 7: Olympus Preview

Published: 30/Oct/2020 18:52 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 21:23

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

If you saw the new Apex Legends map called Olympus and thought to yourself “I’d like to explore that without having to deal with annoying enemies”, then Respawn Entertainment has the perfect solution: a no-weapon LTM called Olympus Preview.

With the start of Season 7, Respawn Entertainment is adding a brand new map to Apex Legends called Olympus. After being rumored for quite a while now, the developers finally confirmed the news during the Season 7 trailer, and gave fans an even deeper dive into the map during the gameplay reveal.

While that’s all well and good, being forced to jump into a map that you don’t know and immediately fight other players trying to experience the same thing is always a bit annoying in battle royale games. Luckily, the developers seem to have a solution, and it’s a cool concept.

New Olympus Preview LTM

With the start of Season 7, Respawn will be including a new limited-time mode called Olympus Preview, which will allow players to explore and experience everything the new map has to offer without having to deal with other opponents that immediately try to kill you.

The new 30-player mode will give fans an opportunity to jump into the map and test it out to their heart’s content. They’ll even be able to test the circles.

When a new map gets added to a battle royale game, not just Apex Legends, a lot of players just want a few matches to explore and experience it before having to fight others, so this helps solve that problem.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
Soon players will be able to jump into the new Apex map thanks to a weapon-free mode called Olympus Preview.

It also helps fans familiarize themselves with it so that they aren’t jumping in completely blind. The first Ranked split will be on Olympus too, so if you’re a competitive player, this new LTM comes highly recommended.

It’ll be interesting to see Apex continues this trend as time goes on. Obviously, that would require them to keep adding new maps but, nevertheless, it’s a fun concept to say the least.