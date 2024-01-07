The Finals players discover incredible “fake” zipline and jump pad tricks

The Finals players have found a way to intentionally sabotage ziplines and jump pads, leading to some hilarious squad wipes as players plummet to their untimely deaths.

The Finals‘ combat sandbox allows for clever players to have some fun with the game in ways that can actually give them a leg up on the competition. It doesn’t just give players options, it gives them incentives to use those options and rewards them handsomely for discovering new things.

For instance, the C4 one-shot combo with explosive canisters has become more common as time goes on, though it’s a bit harder to pull off than it looks.

Now, players have discovered some clever ways to catch their enemies out when they least expect it by replacing certain parts of the map with “fake” replicas that don’t work in quite the same way.

The Finals players deceive their enemies with equipment

Traversal is half the battle when it comes to The Finals. Player complaints about spawns being too far from objectives aside, the process of going places quickly and evading the enemy once you’re there is an important part of playing The Finals.

The sometimes lengthy trek to objectives has led to many players spacing out as they approach their objective as the teams that are still alive fight over the objective.

Some have taken advantage of these moments of weakness where players have dropped their guard to wipe entire squads without firing a shot.

First up is a jump pad trick that takes advantage of the massive jump pads that exist on some maps. By putting a smaller, player-deployable pad in front of a pad meant to shoot you across the map, players can end up falling far short of where they expected to land, none the wiser as to what actually happened.

While player made jump pads can be destroyed, it’s easy to miss them if you’re not paying attention.

In a similar vein, players have discovered that they can get away with sabotaging ziplines while players are traversing them. The player-placed zipeline isn’t the most popular piece of kit, but a particularly stealthy Light player can cause some real havoc by duping players into zipping directly into bottomless chasms when they least expect it.

While it’s a shame that The Finals doesn’t give players any sort of kill credit for pulling off these stunts, the sweet taste of victory and knowledge that you’ve outplayed the enemy is reward enough for most.