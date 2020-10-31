 Apex Legends trick with Crypto's drone makes it harder to destroy - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends trick with Crypto’s drone makes it harder to destroy

Published: 31/Oct/2020 22:55 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 17:47

by Daniel Cleary
Crypto's drone marking a target in apex
Respawn Entertainment

Share

A clever movement trick has been found with Crypto’s Drone in Apex Legends, making it much harder for opponents to shoot and destroy the flying surveillance device. Here’s how you can try it for yourself.

Every character in Apex Legends has a unique set of abilities that can give them an advantage in gunfights they take in the battle royale, and Crypto’s skills are focused around his surveillance drone.

While Crypto is one of the least played characters out of the Apex Games cast, his drone can be useful to scout out any enemies and mark them for allies in-game.

Crypto at table in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
A movement trick has been found for Crypto’s drone.

Although his Drone EMP ultimate ability is quite effective, it can be tricky to pull off, as the drone can be shot out of the air before it gets close enough. However, Apex players have now found a trick with Crypto that could make his abilities much more useful than before.

As Crypto’s drone makes up a lot of his kit, seeing an enemy destroy it before getting the chance to use it can be incredibly frustrating, but this tactic makes it harder to target.

Apex player u/LiTozaVr shared the tip that could improve your flying skills and make it difficult to lock onto the drone, by decreasing the number of sharp turns you make, which slows the drone down, and allowing you to “ground surf.” Here’s how to try it:

Ground Surf (Advanced Drone Movement) from apexlegends

How to make Crypto’s drone harder to destroy

  1. Deploy your drone when playing as Crypto.
  2. Use the vertical descent button (CTRL, B, or Circle) until the drone reaches the ground.
  3. Keep the vertical descent button pressed when moving along the ground.
  4. While flying the drone, you can gain a bit of acceleration by changing the vertical position of the camera.
  5. To achieve the maximum speed of this acceleration, you need to hold the camera at about a 25-30 degree angle.
  6. By doing this, you should be able to build your speed up with each turn and the momentum will cancel out any sharp turns the drone will take.

So, there you have it. Once you follow these steps you should be able to learn the clever technique and improve your Crypto skills for future matches.

As this trick can be quite difficult to master, it might be worth practicing it in the Firing Range before trying it in a real match.

Apex Legends

Respawn shuts down Titanfall 3 rumors – but there’s good news too

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 20:09

by Julian Young
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Titanfall 3

In the face of several recent leaks claiming that a new entry in the Titanfall series is in development, Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, has confirmed Titanfall 3 is not being worked on.

Over the last several months, data-miners have been hard at work uncovering Apex Legends secrets ahead of the highly anticipated Season 7 release, including information related to the new season’s vehicles, weapon attachments, and the new Olympus map and Horizon Legend.

In addition to the details surrounding the new content, several leakers reported evidence that Respawn developers were also actively working on the next title in the Titanfall series.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Season 7’s launch, Chad Grenier, Game Director of the studio’s hit battle royale, refuted these claims and said that Respawn has no new Titanfall games in the works.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment
Despite recent leaks, Respawn confirms Titanfall 3 is not in development.

No luck for hopeful Titanfall 3 fans

In the interview with Eurogamer, Grenier spoke at length about the new features and systems coming to Apex Legends with the release of Season 7, Ascension, on November 4.

Grenier specifically outlined the transition of Olympus from a Titanfall 3 concept to the third map being released for the BR. However, when asked about the studio’s plans for a new entry in the Titanfall series, the Game Director openly stated “nobody is currently working on Titanfall 3.”

He also spoke about the more distant future of the battle royale title, confirming that Respawn is working on content for five more seasons after the release of S7, and has plans for additional content beyond that.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn 2
Respawn Entertainment
With its Steam release, Titanfall 2 saw a surge in new players.

Apex Legends to fill the void?

Grenier’s confirmation that Titanfall 3 is not in active development pours cold water on leaks and rumors that it was in the works. However, in the same interview, Grenier mentioned that Respawn has plans to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale, and that fans of Titanfall will be very excited about what is to come.

“Apex is in the Titanfall universe. So we’re always bringing things from Titanfall into Apex,” he said, highlighting Ash in the Season 5 quest. “So we get to bring a lot of the stuff that we enjoy in Titanfall into Apex. Looking at future seasons and animated shorts, and things that are coming out next year, I think any Titanfall fan is gonna be super excited.”

Apex Legends Season 7 picture
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, is slated for release on November 4, 2020.

While the Titanfall series is considered a classic FPS and maintains a dedicated core player base (with a recent Steam release providing a huge influx of new Pilots as well), Respawn has remained tight-lipped on their plans for the franchise since the initial release of Apex Legends.

While data miners may continue to find evidence of a new title in the works, Titanfall fans could be in for a long spell of disappointment in their wait for official confirmation from Respawn.