Apex Legends adding new Quickdraw hop-up in Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends adding new Quickdraw hop-up in Season 7

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:32

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment are adding a new hop-up called Quickdraw for Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension, and it’s going to give a massive buff to the popular Wingman and RE-45 pistols.

The Apex devs already have enough content coming in Season 7 to hold players over until the new year. With the launch of a new Legend, Horizon, as well as the introduction of Olympus, the game’s community have lots to enjoy within the Ascension update.

With the new season comes a change in the available hop-ups found throughout the Apex Arena. While some attachments could be on their way out of the loot pool, early access to creators like ‘Kandyrew’ revealed that the devs will be adding a new item to the loot pool in Ascension.

apex legends re-45
Respawn Entertainment
The RE-45 has received a few buffs in 2020, and now its getting a new hop-up in Quickdraw.

Quickdraw Hop-Up

The new Quickdraw attachment is going to give run-and-gunners something to love by increasing the speed it takes to aim down sights (ADS) for when you really need it.

Meanwhile, the accuracy of unscoped shots is going to get better, which will be especially pertinent for the full-auto RE-45. Of course, this will also help the Wingman finish off short-to-mid range opponents, but players might appreciate the ADS buff a bit more for the revolver.

Finally, and quite obviously, the Quickdraw hop-up is going to let people “draw the weapon faster, whether switching from another gun or pulling out a weapon after running unarmed.”

The full list of Quickdraw buffs:

  • Better hipfire accuracy
  • Faster drawtime
  • Faster ADS

(Segment begins at 8:56)

This will be the first time the RE-45 will receive a new hop-up for the first time in over a year. The fully automatic pistol used to benefit from the Disruptor Rounds before that was taken out of the game at the start of Season 3 in October of 2019.

The Wingman already has the Skullpiercer Rifling attachment for players to use, making the Quickdraw a worthwhile alternative for people that prefer improved draw-time and ADS speed over an increased headshot multiplier.

Experimentation with the hop-up will be key to unlocking its fullest potential, so be on the lookout for play-styles to emerge as Apex Legends players get to know Season 7’s new Quickdraw attachment.

Respawn shuts down Titanfall 3 rumors – but there’s good news too

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 20:09

by Julian Young
Respawn Entertainment

In the face of several recent leaks claiming that a new entry in the Titanfall series is in development, Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, has confirmed Titanfall 3 is not being worked on.

Over the last several months, data-miners have been hard at work uncovering Apex Legends secrets ahead of the highly anticipated Season 7 release, including information related to the new season’s vehicles, weapon attachments, and the new Olympus map and Horizon Legend.

In addition to the details surrounding the new content, several leakers reported evidence that Respawn developers were also actively working on the next title in the Titanfall series.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Season 7’s launch, Chad Grenier, Game Director of the studio’s hit battle royale, refuted these claims and said that Respawn has no new Titanfall games in the works.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment
Despite recent leaks, Respawn confirms Titanfall 3 is not in development.

No luck for hopeful Titanfall 3 fans

In the interview with Eurogamer, Grenier spoke at length about the new features and systems coming to Apex Legends with the release of Season 7, Ascension, on November 4.

Grenier specifically outlined the transition of Olympus from a Titanfall 3 concept to the third map being released for the BR. However, when asked about the studio’s plans for a new entry in the Titanfall series, the Game Director openly stated “nobody is currently working on Titanfall 3.”

He also spoke about the more distant future of the battle royale title, confirming that Respawn is working on content for five more seasons after the release of S7, and has plans for additional content beyond that.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn 2
Respawn Entertainment
With its Steam release, Titanfall 2 saw a surge in new players.

Apex Legends to fill the void?

Grenier’s confirmation that Titanfall 3 is not in active development pours cold water on leaks and rumors that it was in the works. However, in the same interview, Grenier mentioned that Respawn has plans to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale, and that fans of Titanfall will be very excited about what is to come.

“Apex is in the Titanfall universe. So we’re always bringing things from Titanfall into Apex,” he said, highlighting Ash in the Season 5 quest. “So we get to bring a lot of the stuff that we enjoy in Titanfall into Apex. Looking at future seasons and animated shorts, and things that are coming out next year, I think any Titanfall fan is gonna be super excited.”

Apex Legends Season 7 picture
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, is slated for release on November 4, 2020.

While the Titanfall series is considered a classic FPS and maintains a dedicated core player base (with a recent Steam release providing a huge influx of new Pilots as well), Respawn has remained tight-lipped on their plans for the franchise since the initial release of Apex Legends.

While data miners may continue to find evidence of a new title in the works, Titanfall fans could be in for a long spell of disappointment in their wait for official confirmation from Respawn.