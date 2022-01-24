Everything coming in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance – New Legend, mode, more

Apex Legends Season 12 is the first new season of 2022, releasing in February with the new Legend Mad Maggie, the return of Olympus, a new LTM, and more. Here’s everything we know so far about Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance.

The twelfth season of Apex releases just after the third anniversary of its release, and brings with it the game’s 20th character – and it’s a familiar face.

Most new Legends have been mysteries until their reveal, but this has changed with Ash in Season 11 and now Mad Maggie in Season 12. Maggie is Fuse’s (ex) friend, from his Salvo days – check out everything you need to know about the new Legend here.

In addition to the new legend, Defiance is also bringing with it a host of changes including an Olympus map update, a new LTM called “Control” and much more. With that said, let’s take a look at all the upcoming content in the latest Apex Legends season.

Contents

Apex Legends Season 12 legend

Mad Maggie is set to be the newest contestant in the Apex games come Season 12, four seasons after she was initially teased in Fuse’s Stories from the Outlands.

Her official description reads, “For all her crimes, Mad Maggie’s been condemned to fight to the death in the Games. But just who’s being punished here?”

While we don’t have official confirmation of her abilities just as yet, we’ll be sure to update this once the information becomes available. With the Defiance launch trailer releasing on January 27, we can’t imagine it’ll be that much longer until we know more.

Olympus returns in Apex Legends

Respawn has confirmed that the Season 7 map ‘Olympus’ will be returning in Apex Legends Season 12, of course with a twist.

Throughout the entirety of Apex Legends Season 11, players were wondering when this fan-favorite map would make a reappearance in-game. Thankfully, that long wait is finally coming to an end.

On the official Apex Legends: Defiance page, Respawn also seemingly teases that map changes for Olympus will be accompanying its return. Its description reads: “Something’s different about the floating city…but what?”.

New ‘Control’ LTM

A new LTM called ‘Control’ is also set to arrive in the latest Apex Legends season. This mode is being described as a 9v9 experience with infinite respawn, where teams battle to hold control points.

Based on the description, this can be compared to the “Domination” mode from the Call of Duty series, or “King of the Hill” from Halo.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 12 buffs and nerfs for legends so far

While we don’t know the exact details of this LTM, players will only be able to experience it within the first three weeks of the new season. So, enjoy it while it lasts.

Anniversary login rewards

In celebration of the third anniversary of Apex Legends being released, players will be able to unlock cosmetic rewards by simply logging in for the first three weeks during the new season.

These rewards are as follows:

Octane (Feb 8 -15)

3 thematic packs

Wattson (Feb 15 -22)

3 thematic packs

Valkyrie (Feb 2 – March 1)

3 thematic packs

1 legendary pack

As previously mentioned, this will be completely free for all players. All you have to do is log in to Apex Legends during the specified windows and claim your rewards.

So there you have it! Everything that’s coming in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance. In the coming weeks more information is likely to be released, so stay tuned as we will be updating this page accordingly.

