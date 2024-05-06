All Legends buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21: Ash, Catalyst, more

A new season means new changes, and Season 21 of Apex Legends is no different with a bevy of Legend changes debuting alongside Alter.

Season 21 of Apex Legends fulfills what the previous season didn’t for many fans with the introduction of the new Legend, Alter.

However, the current slate of Legends will not be left in the dust, as a new patch will deploy many changes. With the previous season introducing the Upgrade system, a few Legends will see their respective Upgrades tweaked.

Read on for our full breakdown of all the Legend buffs and nerfs coming in Season 21 of Apex Legends.

All Legends buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21

As mentioned, plenty of Upgrades will see some shifts in the latest patch, with some even removed and replaced. Notably, Caustic’s gas damage will no longer harm and slow enemy players once the Caustic’s squad is wiped.

Ash

Arc Snare Changed to left-hand cast No longer stows weapons or interrupts consumable use when launching

Phase Breach: Inspired by some Alter tech, nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

Ballistic

Whistler : Damage from a planted smart bullet increased to 10 (was 5)

: Damage from a planted smart bullet increased to 10 (was 5) Upgrades Care Package Insight: Removed NEW Sling-Shot: Improves Ballistic’s base sling weapon to a blueset at Level 2 and a purpleset at Level 3



Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt Cooldown increased to 4m (was 3m) Knocks with Ult active no longer extend duration

Upgrades: Level 3 Tactical Cooldown: Removed Taste of Blood: Buffed HP gain on knock to 50 (was 25) NEW Long Hunt: Knocks extend Beast of the Hunt duration



Catalyst

Piercing Spikes Cooldown decreased to 20s (was 25s) Long Cast upgrade integrated into base Tactical

Dark Veil Dark Veil length increased to 45m (was 40m)

Upgrades Long Cast: Removed Long Veil: Moved to Level 2 NEW Ferro-Door: Fully rebuild and reinforce missing doors with Passive.



Caustic

Gas damage and slow now stops immediately after Caustic’s squad is eliminated

Gas damage ramps from 4 → 10 max (was 5 → uncapped), damage on knocked players down to flat 4 (was 5)

Conduit

Radiant Transfer Can no longer target a Revenant while Forged Shadows is active When Revenant activates Forged Shadows, any temporary shield generation ends immediately. Revenant will keep any temporary shields generated before activating his Ultimate.

Upgrades Battery Collection: Removed NEW Battpack: Can stack up to 3 Shield Batteries per inventory slot (doesn’t stack with Gold Backpack)



Crypto

Neurolink Network Traffic upgrade now integrated into base kit Squadcount banners are now visible anytime the drone is in a deployed state

Upgrades: Level 2 Tac & Ultimate Cooldowns: Removed Network Expansion: Moved to Level 2 NEW Quick Ping: Improved drone handling (faster accel/decel)

Upgrades: Level 3 NEW Satellite Imagery: Drone scan persists for an additional 1.5s NEW Hackathon: Cut the drone cooldown in half, gain a speed boost anytime he uses his Ult or the drone is destroyed



Fuse

Upgrades Big Bang: Removed NEW Ring Master: Gain access to Ring Consoles Scar Tissue: Simplified and buffed damage mitigation to remove lingering burn effects Take a flat 20 damage when crossing The Motherlode instead of 37 (50% of 75 hp) over time Wreckless: Fixed explosive damage mitigation not being applied on continuous Knuckle Cluster hits (should only take about 32 damage from a full Knuckle Cluster now with Wreckless)



Newcastle

Mobile Shield : Throw animation speed increased (~2.5x faster)

: Throw animation speed increased (~2.5x faster) Castle Wall Will now destroy incoming projectiles headed towards the front of the wall while energized. It will not destroy projectiles fired from behind the wall nor bombardments from other Legend’s Ultimate projectiles. Castle Wall energized duration increased to 1m (was 30s)

Upgrade – Stronghold: Increased energized duration to 3m (was 2.5m)

Octane

Upgrades Wreckless: Removed Mad Hops moved to Level 2 Thick Skin: Now Level 2 and 3, updated to take 5 less Stim damage to reflect that it can be selected twice (was -25%)



Wattson

Upgrades Falling Stars: Pylons will stop spawning Arc Stars when her squad is eliminated Split Circuit: No longer reduces shield regen capacity



Wraith

Into the Void and Dimensional Rift: Nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

That’s all the Legend changes coming in Season 21 of Apex Legends. You can check out the full patch notes here for more details.