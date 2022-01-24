Apex Legends adding 9v9 Control mode in Season 12 with infinite respawns

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance arrives on February 8 and after months of rumors, the Respawn battle royale will finally debut a domination-style mode known as Control.

Defiance will be the latest season of Apex Legends when it drops in February, bringing along fascinating new Legends and more to the shores of Storm Point. The confirmation of a long-rumored domination-style mode is one of Defiance’s most exciting reveals.

Here’s everything we know so far about Control.

Domination-style mode Control arrives in February

Control will see players battle it out in small teams, fighting for, you guessed it, control of various points within close quarters maps. Available “for the first 3 weeks of Defiance,” the new mode will expect players to “handle the madness” in a tight-knit 9v9 experience.

Teams will battle for victory with “infinite respawns” until the strongest team stands tall with the most captures.

Season 12 of Apex Legends will also bring a new Legend to the game in the form of the highly anticipated Maggie. Maggie first appeared in Apex Legends back in Season 8 as an announcer and has grown throughout the game’s lore ever since. Now, she’ll be making her deadly debut with some devastating abilities to keep enemies at bay.

Defiance will launch on February 8, so you’ve got plenty of time to hone your skills on the battlefield. Until then, check back with us as we follow every development in Respawn’s battle royale.