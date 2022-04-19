Apex Legends devs working to tackle ‘account selling’ with high-levels to cheaters

Apex Legends developers have confirmed that they’re trying to tackle account selling, seeing as hackers can buy highly-ranked accounts and ruin top-tier lobbies.

While Respawn have tried to clamp down on cheaters being able to ruin Apex Legends matches over the last few seasons, it’s not uncommon to fight someone running around with an aimbot or wallhacks.

Some cheaters will openly flaunt what they’re doing on stream too, taunting the developers with their cheats as they rack up win after win. While plenty of cheaters focus on ruining casual matches, there are still plenty who try and get away with it in ranked lobbies as well.

This has been the cause of much frustration for pro players and aspiring talents, as they’ve repeatedly called on Respawn to clean things up. Well, the devs are making moves, especially when it comes to buying and selling top-level accounts.

Buying a high-level account has existed in gaming forever, especially as a way to get around bans, but it has become a pretty lucrative thing in recent years given the influx of cosmetics and ranked matches.

After Cloud9’s Jamison ‘PVPX’ Moore flagged that one notable Apex cheater has been resurfacing countless times, Respawn’s security lead Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford noted that they’ve been banned but might be purchasing new accounts – which is something they’re trying to stamp out.

“Buying high-level accounts does exist and is being worked on but I can assume this is what the user has been doing to be in higher ranking lobbies consistently,” Hideouts tweeted, noting that the player in question had been banned previously.

While the developer didn’t give many details about how they could clamp down on players selling accounts to hackers, logic dictates that it would likely have something to do with a switch in IP address or a possible email/password change.

It remains to be seen as to when they might be able to clean up the issues, but for now, keep an eye out for suspicious players.