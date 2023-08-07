Apex Legends Season 18 Battle Pass: All skins and rewards

Apex Legends Season 18 is here, and there is a whole new battle pass with a raft of new cosmetics, skins, and more for you to get your hands on. Here’s what you need to know.

Season 18, Resurrection, is finally here in Apex Legends with Revenant getting a makeover into Revenant Reborn. There is no new map or new weapon, but the current roster of legends and pre-existing weapon pool has gotten plenty of changes.

As with any new season of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment always adds a raft of new items for fans to add to their collection. Many of these are sold in bundles, but for the true grinders, the battle pass is the way to go.

In Season 18, Caustic, Mad Maggie, Valkyrie, Octane, and Pathfinder are the main focuses of this BP. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

How much is the Apex Legends Season 18 Battle Pass?

As ever, the battle pass for Season 18 will cost you 950 Apex Coins. You can also still get a headstart through the Battle Pass Bundle, which grants you 25 level skips. This costs 2,800 Apex Coins.

Jumping to level 25 will unlock the new reactive skin for the Eva-8 – the Heart of the Divine. If you go through the free battle pass, you’ll be able to unlock the following ideas for your hard work:

7 Apex Packs

Lifeline skin

11 weapon skins

200 Apex Coins

2 music packs

4 loading screens

Win trackers for every legend

Seasonal badge

What’s in Apex Legends Season 18 Battle Pass?

As noted for those who want to shell out the 950 coins and get the premium battle pass, you’ll get skins for Caustic, Mad Maggie, Valkyrie, Octane, and Pathfinder to go along with the free rewards. Well, provided you reach the needed levels that is.

You can check out the rewards for each legend below.

Mad Maggie

Here are Maggie’s rewards in the Season 18 battle pass.

Octane

Respawn/EA Here are Octane’s rewards in the Season 18 battle pass.

Caustic

Respawn/EA Here are Caustic’s rewards in the Season 18 battle pass.

Valkyrie

Respawn/EA Here are Valkyrie’s rewards in the Season 18 battle pass.

Pathfinder

Respawn/EA Here are Pathfinder’s rewards in the Season 18 battle pass.

The complete breakdown of what tiers and levels you need to unlock certain rewards can be found in-game – so be sure to check it out.