Apex Legends leak suggests new Explosive Lobber hop up coming in Season 13

A new Apex Legends leak has hinted that Respawn may be releasing the Explosive Lobber hop up in Season 13.

Season 13 of Apex Legends is finally on the horizon and the community is attempting to piece together all of the teasers and leaks before the arrival of the major update.

While all clues point toward Newcastle being the new character and map changes coming to Storm Point, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the upcoming season.

However, a new discovery from the huge leaks back in March may have just uncovered Respawn’s plans to add a new hop up in Season 13.

While nothing has been confirmed, a lot of players are convinced it is the Explosive Lobber that was first uncovered in the files back in Season 11.

Is the Explosive Lobber coming to Apex in Season 13?

Back in January, reliable Apex Legends dataminer KralRindo found references to the “Explosive Lobber” hop up in the game files that can be attached to the L-STAR.

There are some new info found in the files New Hop-ups

"EXPLOSIVE_LOBBER" L-Star only

"KINETIC_LOADER" Peacekeeper, Volt SMG, Alternator New type of sight: Laser Sights

"LOOT_LASER_SIGHTS" P2020, RE45, Wingman, Volt SMG, Prowler, R99 pic.twitter.com/AhhD7IssQc — KralRindo (@kralrindo) January 8, 2022

At the time, a lot of players assumed this attachment would arrive in Season 12, but it wasn’t added or mentioned by the devs in Defiance.

Now, while watching the Divided Moon map leak that appeared in March, Reddit user IUmPotatos noticed that the L-STAR had a hop-up slot in the clip.

This suggests that Respawn has been testing or developing the Explosive Lobber in the backend and that it could possibly be added in Season 13 alongside Newcastle.

Of course, any hints or rumors about the Explosive Lobber should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the hop-up may have been scrapped.

However, the appearance of a hop-up slot for the L-STAR is an interesting discovery and may mean the underused LMG could be a top-tier weapon in Season 13.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but with less than three weeks until the major update drops, it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for any more in-game teasers.