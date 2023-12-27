Apex Legends players blast Respawn for “shamelessly” expensive skins sale

Apex Legends players are furious after Respawn Entertainment added various Legend skins and cosmetic bundles to their End of Year Sale, but many believe they are considerably overpriced.

Apex Legends has long been known for having various deals and discounts on various Legend skins and cosmetics in their Item Shop for various occasions.

Respawn joined in on the Black Friday sales, as well as introduced the Fall Frenzy Sale for the festive season, which both brought along a range of reduced prices for various skin bundles and packs.

However, Apex has since been under fire for their lack of a Christmas event and now players have slammed the developers for making their skins and bundles in the End of Year Sale far too expensive.

Apex Legends players slam Respawn for expensive skins sale

Apex Legends player StraightFPS posted: “Why is the End of Year Sale so expensive?” They further explained: “the End of Year Sale is crazy, I was looking forward to maybe buying the Voidwalker skin for a steal price, but 2500 is crazy.”

The prices of the various Legend skins and bundles from the previous Fall Frenzy Sale ranged from between 1000 – 2,500 Apex Coins. But, they have been massively increased in this sale, and instead have ranged from 2,500 – 6700 coins, which has left many outraged.

“They’re so shameless about it, I can’t even be mad anymore, just disheartened. Even after 4+ years, season after season, time and time again, I still foolishly believe this game has potential, but it’s just so poorly mismanaged,” a player responded.

“The skins have always been over priced as f*ck, they have never changed” one replied, as another claimed: “The sales are worse now. EA lost FIFA as an Intellectual Property, so they are trying to milk us dry.”

Respawn announced their End of Year Sale is set to run between December 27 – January 10, where players can “enjoy limited-time discounts on bundles and so much more.” It is not known whether Apex will change these prices and they have not responded to claims made regarding pricing at the time of writing.