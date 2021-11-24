Apex Legends players slam “annoying” Lightning Rod audio on Storm Point

Apex Legends players are frustrated over the loud noises coming from the Lightning Rod POI while playing on the Storm Point map.

While the Incisive Instigator Ash and the lethal CAR SMG have been praised by the Apex Legends community in Season 11, it’s the tropical Storm Point map that the community is enjoying most.

With breathtaking landscapes, unique POIs, and a dose of danger with the wildlife nests, Respawn has knocked it out of the park with Storm Point.

Despite this, the map hasn’t been faultless since launch, with players instantly dying in certain places due to bugged death spots.

Not only that, the community has begun to complain about loud noises coming from the Lightning Rod POI, that can be heard from across the map.

Apex Legends players frustrated over loud Lightning Rod POI

Taking to the Apex University subreddit, user aphrotittie created a thread asking about the strange noises that occur while playing on the Storm Point map.

Complaining that they’re “sick and tired” of asking what the sound is, they wondered if any other Apex players knew the source. It didn’t take long for players to figure out the answer, revealing that is in fact the Lightning Rod POI causing the loud audio cues in-game.

According to users on the thread, the sound echoes across half the map and can be heard multiple times throughout a match: “Drop lightning rod and see if it’s the sound you’re thinking of – it echoes over half the damn map”.

While some were just curious about the noises, others have described it as the worst part about Storm Point, encouraging Respawn to remove it: “The Sound the damn lightning rod makes when it’s struck is one of the worst things on storm point. Annoying to the max”.

As the audio isn’t affecting the gameplay in Apex, it’s extremely unlikely that the devs will consider removing Lightning Rod’s loud noises.

A potential alternative would be to make it so you can only hear the blasts when you’re in the POI, but this definitely won’t be a priority for Respawn anytime soon.