Apex Legends characters that need the biggest buffs in Season 9 - Dexerto

Season 9 of Apex Legends is now just around the corner, and while the talk will all be about the new Legend, there are a few existing characters that need some attention. Here are four Legends who really need some big improvements in the new season.

Outside of Horizon, who’s possibly the best Legend in the game right now, a lot of the new post-launch Legends have typically underperformed to start with, before some buffs were later added to improve them.

Despite this, there are a number of new Legends that are still not competitive enough, and if they’re not given some meaningful buffs, will be left even further behind as new characters arrive.

All four of our picks for the most in-need are post-launch Legends, starting with Season 6’s perpetually underpowered Rampart.

Rampart

It will be no surprise whatsoever to see Rampart the first name on this list, and we’re sure she’s the first name on Respawn’s list too.

The latest data Respawn have shared indicates that Rampart has the worst overall win rate. And it’s not just the data, players simply know that Rampart isn’t versatile enough in gameplay.

It’s not that Rampart is useless – it’s that she’s useless in a lot of situations. If you can get set up in a strong position, and get Shiela and Amped Cover up, it’s a powerful combination.

But with these situations so rare, Rampart needs some help to make her more viable, more often.

Crypto

Fans of Crypto will say that he’s one of the best Legends, once you ‘get good’ with him. While this may be true, it doesn’t change the fact that players are simply not going to pick a Legend that doesn’t have that instant satisfaction.

It’s true that if you can work as a team, and carefully consider when to use Crypto’s abilities, it’s possible to gain a serious advantage over enemy squads. Extra information on enemy whereabouts is always a positive.

But, the advantages really end there, and so some more functionality for the drone would be the perfect solution. One fan-made idea was to allow Crypto to see how many squads were in the area by checking banners around the arena, another good option.

Respawn have said they want to do something with Crypto in the future, but aren’t certain yet what it will be.

Fuse

Released in Season 8, there were high-hopes for Fuse’s kit after seeing all the trailers. On paper, a big firebomb, constant grenades and a super-accurate arm launcher sounded like a deadly new character.

Unfortunately, Fuse has slipped down into Rampart territory. With the second-worst overall win rate, Fuse clearly isn’t living up to the hype.

It’s hard to pin exactly why this is, as it’s still early stages, but we know that situational Legends with a lack of mobility (just like Rampart) always struggle in the meta.

Fuse will definitely require some buffs, and Respawn have confirmed he will be getting a boost – but we don’t know what it is yet.

Loba

Finally, we have to mention Loba. The problem with Loba isn’t actually that her abilities aren’t strong, it’s that they don’t work. Specifically, Loba’s Tactical, Burglar’s Best Friend, is just far too buggy to be reliable.

So really, all Loba needs is her tactical to work as intended, and she’ll instantly be a much more popular pick. Her ultimate, Black Market Boutique, is already very powerful, and the buff allowing infinite ammo to be looted is perfect.

If the devs really want to make Loba even stronger, they could also reduce the animation time after using the teleport, allowing players to get gun-up faster.

The good news is that the devs have confirmed their current fixes for Loba are a night and day difference.

That’s the four Legends we’d love to see drastically improved in Season 9 – but everyone has their own favorite character they’d love to see improved. Respawn will be hard at work trying to perfect the balance for future seasons, so the Season 9 patch notes will be a very interesting read.